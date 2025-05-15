Kody Brown Breaks Down Over Son Garrison's Death: 'I Can't Run From It'

Sister Wives star Kody Brown is grappling with heart-wrenching grief following the after his son, Garrison Brown, died by suicide.

The 56-year-old patriarch revealed he experienced an "anxiety attack" while navigating the overwhelming waves of loss during the Sunday, May 11 episode of the TLC reality series.

"Grief hits you in waves. When it hits me, I can't run from it," Kody shared candidly, as viewers witnessed the raw emotion he's been enduring since Garrison's suicide at just 25 years old in March 2024.