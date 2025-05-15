Kody Brown Breaks Down Over Son Garrison's Death: 'I Can't Run From It'
Sister Wives star Kody Brown is grappling with heart-wrenching grief following the after his son, Garrison Brown, died by suicide.
The 56-year-old patriarch revealed he experienced an "anxiety attack" while navigating the overwhelming waves of loss during the Sunday, May 11 episode of the TLC reality series.
"Grief hits you in waves. When it hits me, I can't run from it," Kody shared candidly, as viewers witnessed the raw emotion he's been enduring since Garrison's suicide at just 25 years old in March 2024.
In a moment of vulnerability, Kody — who shares Garrison with ex-wife Janelle Brown — explained, "If I cry it out, or if I sob it out, I can cut it short, but when that wave comes, I cannot prevent it from affecting me."
Kody and Janelle, 56, held a military funeral for their late son but Kody felt compelled to embark on a personal "pilgrimage" to Wyoming, where he aimed to lay Garrison to rest alongside family. "I wanted to take Garrison 'home' and bury his ashes next to his grandma and his grandpa and, you know, just kind of … finish the circle," he said.
"I was the first one that held him. This is my son. I rocked him to sleep. This is part of my mourning process," he added.
Despite their love, Kody and Garrison shared an estranged relationship prior to the tragedy, admitting to having an "anxiety attack" as he remembered his son.
- 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Raced to Garrison's Home After Estranged Son's Apparent Suicide: Police Report
- Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Was 'Still Estranged' From His Dad Before His Tragic Death: 'Kody Pushed His Family Away for a Long Time'
- 'I Knew He Was Struggling': Janelle Brown Opens Up About Son Garrison's Tragic Suicide
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Sometimes out of the blue, out of the blue, it'll overcome me. Almost, like, some kind of anxiety attack. Just a deep, overwhelming feeling that I'll never see him again. There's so much left unsaid, so much left undone," he said.
Fans can't forget the tension between father and son, ignited by Kody's strict COVID-19 protocols which ultimately led to their fallout.
"Garrison's poster will always be in my garage and I always will see it and wonder what was missed in the future that would have been," Kody lamented. "And it's a game of consciousness to move with grief, to make your blood sweet instead of bitter from the pain."
The devastating circumstances surrounding Garrison's death unfolded in the May 4 episode of Sister Wives, and Janelle took to Instagram to share her thoughts on their son's story being part of the show.
"It's taken [a while] to accept the fact that, in the end, we did everything we could. Sometimes the mind convinces someone there's no hope even when all the evidence says otherwise," she wrote, accompanied by a poignant black-and-white photo of herself and Garrison.
Janelle, the mother of Garrison and five other kids with Kody, expressed her gratitude for her family, saying, "I'm so thankful for all of my children and especially for my grandbabies — they are truly life-giving. And because of my faith, I know I'll be reunited with Garrison one day. That promise brings me immense comfort."