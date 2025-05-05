'I Knew He Was Struggling': Janelle Brown Opens Up About Son Garrison's Tragic Suicide

"I knew he'd been drinking again,” she shared. “He would go through periods where he was really good, and then he just would have a binge, just as part of the cycle, I think. So I called [my sons] Logan and Hunter. I texted them ... because we've tag-teamed. I said, 'Will you guys see if Garrison will respond to you?' They said, 'Mom, we're on it. We'll just kind of check on him and make sure he's OK.'"

After falling asleep, Janelle said she got a phone call from Gabriel telling her Garrison was “gone.”

As OK! reported, Garrison was found dead at his home by Gabriel on March 5.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle wrote on Instagram at the time. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."