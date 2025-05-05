'I Knew He Was Struggling': Janelle Brown Opens Up About Son Garrison's Tragic Suicide
Janelle Brown and her family addressed her son Garrison Brown’s death for the first time on TV on the May 4 episode of Sister Wives.
Prior to learning Garrison was gone, Janelle recalled texting him “all day long,” which she said was not uncommon as they “talked probably three times a day.”
“I knew he was struggling,” she confessed. “I always just picked up the phone and I always make it a point to just talk to him. And it wasn't really about anything. I think he needed the connection, and I know he was talking to [and] calling his brothers and stuff too."
At 8:30 p.m. the night before she found out he was dead, Janelle stated she was lying in bed and noted her son "kind of stopped texting me."
"I knew he'd been drinking again,” she shared. “He would go through periods where he was really good, and then he just would have a binge, just as part of the cycle, I think. So I called [my sons] Logan and Hunter. I texted them ... because we've tag-teamed. I said, 'Will you guys see if Garrison will respond to you?' They said, 'Mom, we're on it. We'll just kind of check on him and make sure he's OK.'"
After falling asleep, Janelle said she got a phone call from Gabriel telling her Garrison was “gone.”
As OK! reported, Garrison was found dead at his home by Gabriel on March 5.
"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle wrote on Instagram at the time. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."
Garrison's cause of death appeared to be from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to members of the Flagstaff Police Department who spoke with a news outlet when the incident occurred.
According to a police report from the time, his roommate Addison stated he “had conversations with [Garrison] about him being depressed” and called Garrison “an alcoholic” who “drinks every night.”
The roommate also explained Garrison appeared to be "intoxicated" the night before his death, but that nothing he said at the time raised a "red flag" for suicidal behavior. Addison further noted that while they were only roommates and not close friends, they had recently "talked a little more in-depth with him about how he was struggling with drinking and his depression surrounding that."
Per the police report, Gabriel also "indicated that Garrison had been struggling with mental health concerns and alcohol abuse." However, the 22-year-old believed his brother had been "doing better" since getting a job at Flagstaff Medical Center.