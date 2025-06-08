REALITY TV Kody Brown Exposed: Janelle and Christine Reveal His Emotional Manipulation Tactics! Source: @christine_brownsw/Instagram; Mega; @janellebrown117/Instagram Janelle and Christine Brown called out Kody Brown’s emotional manipulation in a teaser for the June 8 episode of ‘Sister Wives: One-on-One.'

Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and Janelle Brown opened up about their experiences with ex-husband Kody Brown, revealing how he allegedly "attacked" their vulnerabilities during their marriages. In an eye-opening teaser clip for the June 8, episode of Sister Wives: One-on-One, shared by Us Weekly, Janelle, 56, claimed Kody, 56, targeted the "areas that hurt them the most." She emphasized that he attacked "all of his wives that are leaving in the area that hurts them the most or that they pride [themselves on] or that they value."

Source: TLC Janelle Brown said Kody Brown targeted the areas his ex-wives 'value' the most in arguments.

Reflecting on her own experience, Janelle revealed that Kody frequently told others she was responsible for their financial decisions, knowing it would upset her. "I'm one of those people who wants to be very fiscally responsible and very about, like, 'Let's be responsible with our money,'" she explained. "So, he wants to, like, sort of undermine that or try to undermine that for me." "It's wild to me that he was telling everybody that I was in charge," she added.

Source: TLC Christine Brown revealed Kody Brown blamed others for the issues in their relationship.

Christine, 53, echoed Janelle's sentiments, pointing out that Kody used Janelle's concerns against her. "With her, with finances, [he was] knocking her down so she doesn't feel smart," she stated. "That's rude. He knows the buttons to push." When discussing her own struggles with Kody, Christine stated he weaponized her needs for physical intimacy. "For Christine, it was devastating that he wasn't physically attracted to her," Janelle noted, with Christine confirming her co-wife's statement.

Source: @janellebrown117/Instagram Janelle Brown accused Kody of falsely claiming she was responsible for their finances.

Christine spoke candidly about Kody's tactics. "With me, it was like, 'No, we're not going to be intimate anymore.' Then he'd be like, 'Well, you know, you could do this and you could do this' … and put it all on everybody else." She contended, "He knows how to push the buttons, but he doesn't know how to take accountability for the fact that he just pushed a button." After host Sukanya Krishnan commented on Kody's awareness of his ex-wives' "weaknesses," Christine lamented, "Yeah, isn't that so sad? And he uses them against you. Like, he knew what I crave more than anything would have been, like, an intimate romantic marriage and relationship."

Source: Mega Both Janelle and Christine Brown have split from Kody Brown.