Kody Brown Exposed: Janelle and Christine Reveal His Emotional Manipulation Tactics!
Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and Janelle Brown opened up about their experiences with ex-husband Kody Brown, revealing how he allegedly "attacked" their vulnerabilities during their marriages.
In an eye-opening teaser clip for the June 8, episode of Sister Wives: One-on-One, shared by Us Weekly, Janelle, 56, claimed Kody, 56, targeted the "areas that hurt them the most." She emphasized that he attacked "all of his wives that are leaving in the area that hurts them the most or that they pride [themselves on] or that they value."
Reflecting on her own experience, Janelle revealed that Kody frequently told others she was responsible for their financial decisions, knowing it would upset her. "I'm one of those people who wants to be very fiscally responsible and very about, like, 'Let's be responsible with our money,'" she explained. "So, he wants to, like, sort of undermine that or try to undermine that for me."
"It's wild to me that he was telling everybody that I was in charge," she added.
Christine, 53, echoed Janelle's sentiments, pointing out that Kody used Janelle's concerns against her. "With her, with finances, [he was] knocking her down so she doesn't feel smart," she stated. "That's rude. He knows the buttons to push."
When discussing her own struggles with Kody, Christine stated he weaponized her needs for physical intimacy. "For Christine, it was devastating that he wasn't physically attracted to her," Janelle noted, with Christine confirming her co-wife's statement.
Christine spoke candidly about Kody's tactics. "With me, it was like, 'No, we're not going to be intimate anymore.' Then he'd be like, 'Well, you know, you could do this and you could do this' … and put it all on everybody else."
She contended, "He knows how to push the buttons, but he doesn't know how to take accountability for the fact that he just pushed a button."
After host Sukanya Krishnan commented on Kody's awareness of his ex-wives' "weaknesses," Christine lamented, "Yeah, isn't that so sad? And he uses them against you. Like, he knew what I crave more than anything would have been, like, an intimate romantic marriage and relationship."
Christine made history as the first of Kody's wives to leave him in November 2021, while Janelle followed suit in December 2022. Following their departures, Kody and Meri Brown confirmed their decision to separate in a joint statement released in January 2023. As it stands, Robyn Brown remains Kody's only wife.
Fans previously witnessed Kody attribute family financial issues to Janelle during Season 19, accusing her of being in charge of their budget because she recorded spending and sent it to their accountant. Yet, Janelle refuted that claim during a November 2024 episode, declaring she would have "paid off" and "built a house" on their Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Ariz., if she were truly in control of the finances.