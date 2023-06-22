'Sister Wives' Stars Kody and Janelle Brown Pay Off Shared $820K Coyote Pass Property 6 Months After Announcing Their Split

Years passed with the spacious land going practically untouched — and the former sister wives either buying or renting separate houses in the meantime — as none of them were allowed to start construction until the full amount was paid.

In Season 17 of the popular TLC series, Janelle took matters into her own hands and bought a trailer to "camp out" on the land for several months as they prepared for their eventual build, but this led to problems in Kody and Janelle's marriage.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!