Kourtney Kardashian Bonds With Adorable Son Rocky, 1, During Rare Appearance on Family Trip to Italy: Photos

Photos of Kourtney Kardashian with son Rocky Barker
Source: mega

Kourtney Kardashian's youngest child is already walking!

By:

July 10 2025, Published 4:02 p.m. ET

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's adorable son, Rocky, made a rare public outing with his famous mama as they vacationed in Portofino, Italy.

In photos from Wednesday, July 9, the reality star was seen doting on her 1-year-old — whose birthday is November 1 — while walking around outside with a bodyguard, daughter Penelope Disick, 13, and a few other people.

Image of Kourtney Kardashian was seen in Italy with her son Rocky and daughter Penelope.
Source: mega

Kourtney Kardashian was seen in Italy with her son Rocky and daughter Penelope.

In some of the shots, the mom-of-four — who shares Penelope and sons Reign, 10, and Mason, 15, with ex Scott Disick — was holding her little one, while in others, they held hands as he took his own steps.

The tot embraced his dad's rocker style with a white graphic T-shirt, long black-and-white checkered shorts and a pair of black Vans sneakers.

Kourtney added some edge to her bright blue dress and flip flops look with a black studded leather jacket.

kourntey kardashian son rocky mega
Source: mega

The tot both walked on his own and was carried by the mom-of-four.

Though Travis wasn't in the photos, he was also along for the trip.

In a February interview, the Blink-182 drummer gushed over how "amazing" it's been to have a baby around the house again.

"I loved it when I did it the first time and I love it now,” raved the musician, who also shares kids Alabama and Landon with ex Shanna Moakler. “It’s the best, he’s the coolest little boy. He sleeps all night for 10 hours and he’s up all day playing drums and guitar. I couldn’t be happier.”

When a reporter asked about Rocky's laidback demeanor, Travis credited it to his and Kourtney's "mellow" attitudes.

kourntey kardashian son rocky mega
Source: MEGA

Kourtney has one child with her husband and three with ex Scott Disick.

Though it took the couple a long time to conceive their first child together, a source told a news outlet that they already want to have a second bundle of joy.

"Kourtney has been very open about wanting another baby with Travis and they are trying the old-fashioned way pretty much non-stop," the source spilled. "But if that doesn’t work this time, using a surrogate is on the table.

"It’s worked out well for Kim [Kardashian] and Khloé [Kardashian], so Kourtney has seen all the positives first hand," the insider added.

kourntey kardashian son rocky mega
Source: mega

The couple married in May 2022.

The Poosh founder is also open to trying IVF again, even though it's been unsuccessful for her in the past.

"If that’s the only way to make it happen she’s open to it. She’s got the full support of Travis on this because he wants another baby, or two, with her as well," the source said.

kourntey kardashian son rocky mega
Source: mega

A source claimed the spouses both want to have another baby together.

"They both think having twins would be a huge plus, either a boy and a girl or twin girls. The exciting thing is if they do use a surrogate, that’s actually totally doable," the insider continued. "Nothing is in the works yet, and for now, they’re still hoping to do this naturally, but if not, they will turn to science for help."

