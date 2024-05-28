Kourtney Kardashian Underwent '5 Failed IVF Cycles and 3 Retrievals' Before Getting Pregnant With Son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian revealed she endured a lot before getting pregnant with son Rocky, whom she shares with husband Travis Barker. During an Instagram Q&A on Monday, May 27, the reality star, 45, was asked about her journey with IVF.

"Had 6 failed IVFs - how did you find the strength to keep going? It's debilitating 😪," one user asked.

"I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals) my body relaxed and I believed in God's plan for my life," the Poosh founder replied. "Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. Also lots of optimizing my health. 🙏🏻❤️ I know how hard it is to feel like you're not trying, but believing in God's plan and saying your prayers is so powerful. All the best!"