Kourtney Kardashian Underwent '5 Failed IVF Cycles and 3 Retrievals' Before Getting Pregnant With Son Rocky
Kourtney Kardashian revealed she endured a lot before getting pregnant with son Rocky, whom she shares with husband Travis Barker. During an Instagram Q&A on Monday, May 27, the reality star, 45, was asked about her journey with IVF.
"Had 6 failed IVFs - how did you find the strength to keep going? It's debilitating 😪," one user asked.
"I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals) my body relaxed and I believed in God's plan for my life," the Poosh founder replied. "Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. Also lots of optimizing my health. 🙏🏻❤️ I know how hard it is to feel like you're not trying, but believing in God's plan and saying your prayers is so powerful. All the best!"
She later followed up by writing, "I want to be super clear bc it seems my answer to the IVF question may have been confusing. I got pregnant 100% naturally, NOT through IVF... one year after stopping IVF actually. Through God's blessing on Valentine's Day."
The duo, who got married in 2022, welcomed their first son together — Rocky Thirteen — in November 2023.
The rocker, 48, and Kardashian spoke about how tough it was to conceive in their 40s during an episode of The Kardashians.
"It happened on Valentine's Day," she said of conceiving the tot. "I mean, people would always tell say to us, 'When you stop trying, it's just going to happen.'"
"We stopped doing IVF probably two months before our wedding and so it took a year for all those hormones and chemicals to get out of my system," she continued. "We were not trying whatsoever. I wasn't even checking my ovulation anymore. We decided to put it in God's hands and thought it was just not happening. We were accepting of it and then... God's plan."
Kardashian was also asked for "any tips on a baby who likes to be held to take a nap."
"Enjoy every second! We do the same. He's never been in his crib. It's my favorite thing in the world," she admitted.