'We Would Have Yelling Wars': Kourtney Kardashian Claims 'Controlling' Ex-Stepparent Caitlyn Jenner Wouldn't Let Her Call Dad Robert

Appearing on the Wednesday, May 21, episode of sister Khloé Kardashian 's podcast, the Poosh founder revealed she wasn't her former stepparent's biggest fan.

On the earlier seasons of The Kardashians, it appeared that all of Kris Jenner 's kids had a good relationship with her then-spouse Caitlyn (née Bruce) Jenner — but Kourtney Kardashian admitted that wasn't actually the case.

While talking about blended families on "Khloé in Wonder Land," the host spilled, "I think something that Bruce did so well, or I can speak for myself, but Bruce never tried to be dad. And I always appreciated and respected that."

"That wasn't my experience," Kourtney surprisingly replied. "But, maybe that's why it became your experience... so, grateful for that for you."

"Really? He tried to be dad for you?" the mom-of-two asked, to which Kourtney said, "Not dad, but tried to be controlling and bossy, and would tell me certain friends can't come over."