'We Would Have Yelling Wars': Kourtney Kardashian Claims 'Controlling' Ex-Stepparent Caitlyn Jenner Wouldn't Let Her Call Dad Robert
On the earlier seasons of The Kardashians, it appeared that all of Kris Jenner's kids had a good relationship with her then-spouse Caitlyn (née Bruce) Jenner — but Kourtney Kardashian admitted that wasn't actually the case.
Appearing on the Wednesday, May 21, episode of sister Khloé Kardashian's podcast, the Poosh founder revealed she wasn't her former stepparent's biggest fan.
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Caitlyn Jenner Was a 'Bossy and Controlling' Stepparent
While talking about blended families on "Khloé in Wonder Land," the host spilled, "I think something that Bruce did so well, or I can speak for myself, but Bruce never tried to be dad. And I always appreciated and respected that."
"That wasn't my experience," Kourtney surprisingly replied. "But, maybe that's why it became your experience... so, grateful for that for you."
"Really? He tried to be dad for you?" the mom-of-two asked, to which Kourtney said, "Not dad, but tried to be controlling and bossy, and would tell me certain friends can't come over."
The Good American designer knew her oldest sister never "connected" with the Olympian but didn't know why until now.
"I just thought you didn't like him because he was replacing dad — not that he did, no one could replace dad — but that's just why I thought you didn't like him," Khloé shared, referring to the late Robert Kardashian. "I had such a different experience. But maybe mom had a talk with him. Maybe your retraction taught him something. So maybe it was a lesson for everyone."
Kourtney Says Caitlyn Wouldn't Let Her Call Dad Robert Kardashian on the Phone
"Oh yeah, I'd be like, 'I wanna call my dad,' and then he would like, hang up the phone," Kourtney alleged. "We would have yelling wars."
The Strong Looks Better Naked author noted it's "crazy" how different their experiences were despite living in the same house and "being raised by the same parents."
"That's why I moved in with dad," Kourtney added.
When Did Caitlyn Jenner Join the Kardashian Family?
Kris and Robert married in 1978 and welcomed Kourtney, Khloé, Kim and Robert Jr. before divorcing in 1991. Robert Sr. died from cancer in 2003.
One month after the split was finalized, the momager married Caitlyn (who was known as Bruce, as she didn't transition into a woman until decades later) and welcome daughters Kendall and Kylie.
The matriarch and Caitlyn finalized their divorce in 2015, breaking up two years prior.
After the split, the I Am Cait author was still in contact with her former stepchildren, but as she repeatedly dissed the famous family in various interviews, the siblings became estranged from Caitlyn.