REALITY TV NEWS Kourtney Kardashian Makes Embarrassing Confession About Peeing Herself While Stuck on the Freeway Source: Rachpoot/MEGA Kourtney Kardashian admitted she once peed in her car after drinking seven iced teas and getting stuck on the freeway. OK! Staff Oct. 15 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about an embarrassing incident from her past, revealing that she once peed in her car after getting stuck on the freeway without access to a bathroom. The reality star made the confession during the Thursday, October 15, episode of The Kardashians after her sister Kim Kardashian brought up the incident. "I had seven iced teas at lunch, and then I was on the freeway, and I just could not get off the freeway to go to the bathroom. So I just peed right on the seat," Kourtney admitted. The revelation came as Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, accompanied his son Landon Barker to the DMV for his second attempt at getting his driver's license. The outing prompted a discussion about Kourtney's own driving history, which her family later criticized.

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Kourtney Kardashian Reveals What Happened After She Peed in Her Car

Source: MEGA Kardashian revealed she threw away her underwear but kept the rest of her outfit on for her shift at Smooch.

Kourtney explained that she was heading to work at Smooch, the children's boutique she previously owned with her mother, Kris Jenner, in the early 2000s, when the incident occurred. "I got to the back of our store, to Smooch, 'cause it was time for my shift," she recalled. "I went inside, I cleaned myself." Kim, 45, was particularly curious about how her older sister handled the rest of her workday. "Wait, so did you stay in that outfit for your whole shift?" she asked. Kourtney admitted that she "threw my underwear away" but kept the rest of her clothes on. "So you did a whole day with no underwear?" Kim asked before adding, "She was so crazy."

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Travis Barker Questions Kourtney Kardashian About Her First Car

Source: Snorlax/MEGA Travis Barker questioned Kourtney about the incident as she recalled owning her first car.

Earlier in the episode, Kourtney reflected on her first experiences behind the wheel. "My first car was a black BMW," Kourtney recalled, prompting Travis to ask, "Is that the one you peed in?" "Nope. That was a different, white one. The black one I wouldn't have done that to," she replied. She revealed that she had been involved in "two car accidents," both of which were "my fault."

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Kim Kardashian Calls Out Her Sister's Driving Habits

Source: Jeffrey Mayer/MEGA Kim criticized Kourtney's driving skills on 'The Kardashians,' claiming she often fails to pay attention.

During a confessional, Kim offered a less flattering assessment of Kourtney's behavior behind the wheel, recalling how casually she handled situations that might alarm other drivers. "She doesn't give a f---. She'll just have to pee and pee while driving, just sitting there," Kim said. Kim later doubled down on her criticism when the family members were asked to identify the worst driver among them. "She is not a good driver," Kim said of Kourtney. "I think she's just so nonchalant and doesn't pay attention."

Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian Agree Kourtney Is the Worst Driver

Source: MEGA Kris Jenner, Khloé and the rest of the family named Kourtney the worst driver.