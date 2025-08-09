or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Kourtney Kardashian
OK LogoPHOTOS

Kourtney Kardashian Praised by Fans for Posing in Her Underwear in 'Unfiltered' Photos

photo of Kourtney Kardashian
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian looks happier than ever!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 9 2025, Published 5:42 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kourtney Kardashian, 46, impressed her fans after she ditched the filters in her latest Instagram carousel, where she shared an intimate photo of herself in her undergarments.

The reality TV star posed in front of a mirror while on vacation as she snapped the candid, full-length image of her natural body in a nude bodysuit.

“Food for the soul,” she captioned her post.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Love How Unfiltered Her Content Has Become'

photo of Kourtney Kardashian flaunted her natural body while on vacation
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian flaunted her natural body while on vacation.

Fans couldn’t help but admire Kardashian for sharing her life in an “unfiltered” way — especially since her famous family is known to enhance not only their photos but also their bodies and faces.

“I love how unfiltered her content has become. It's as if the Kardashians introduced the concept of filters, posing, lighting on social media. Then removed all of it and left the rest of us scrambling to filter and edit in their wake. You know what? Good for her,” commented one.

Article continues below advertisement

'So Refreshing to See Real, Unedited Pics'

photo of Fans praised the reality TV star for sharing 'unfiltered' photos of herself
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Fans praised the reality TV star for sharing 'unfiltered' photos of herself.

“So refreshing to see real, unedited pics. That’s what a woman looks like,” said another.

“Happiness Really has her Glowing and more Grounded than ever. Good for her to Enjoy Life in her Own Terms,” wrote a third.

MORE ON:
Kourtney Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kourtney Kardashian Embraces Motherhood

photo of Kourtney Kardashian welcomed her third son, Rocky Barker, in November 2023
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian welcomed her third son, Rocky Barker, in November 2023.

After giving birth to her and Travis Barker’s son, Rocky Barker, in November 2023, the POOSH founder noticeably began to embrace life to the fullest. While she’s always been one to not hold her tongue, the birth of her third son prompted an immediate change in Kourtney and her content.

In addition to sharing unfiltered photos, the reality TV star has become a strong advocate for other moms to embrace the beauty of postpartum.

Kourtney Kardashian Advocates for Postpartum

photo of The POOSH founder has been an advocate for postpartum since giving birth to Rocky
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

The POOSH founder has been an advocate for postpartum since giving birth to Rocky.

In April, Kourtney penned a meaningful message on her Instagram about how, despite her life having changed after welcoming Rocky at the age of 44, it had never felt more her own.

“Your body is beautiful at all stages,” she said. “During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting.”

Kourtney continued, “And if you’re b-----feeding, that’s a whole other part of it. I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic. Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too;) XOXO.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.