Kourtney Kardashian Praised by Fans for Posing in Her Underwear in 'Unfiltered' Photos
Kourtney Kardashian, 46, impressed her fans after she ditched the filters in her latest Instagram carousel, where she shared an intimate photo of herself in her undergarments.
The reality TV star posed in front of a mirror while on vacation as she snapped the candid, full-length image of her natural body in a nude bodysuit.
“Food for the soul,” she captioned her post.
'I Love How Unfiltered Her Content Has Become'
Fans couldn’t help but admire Kardashian for sharing her life in an “unfiltered” way — especially since her famous family is known to enhance not only their photos but also their bodies and faces.
“I love how unfiltered her content has become. It's as if the Kardashians introduced the concept of filters, posing, lighting on social media. Then removed all of it and left the rest of us scrambling to filter and edit in their wake. You know what? Good for her,” commented one.
'So Refreshing to See Real, Unedited Pics'
“So refreshing to see real, unedited pics. That’s what a woman looks like,” said another.
“Happiness Really has her Glowing and more Grounded than ever. Good for her to Enjoy Life in her Own Terms,” wrote a third.
Kourtney Kardashian Embraces Motherhood
After giving birth to her and Travis Barker’s son, Rocky Barker, in November 2023, the POOSH founder noticeably began to embrace life to the fullest. While she’s always been one to not hold her tongue, the birth of her third son prompted an immediate change in Kourtney and her content.
In addition to sharing unfiltered photos, the reality TV star has become a strong advocate for other moms to embrace the beauty of postpartum.
Kourtney Kardashian Advocates for Postpartum
In April, Kourtney penned a meaningful message on her Instagram about how, despite her life having changed after welcoming Rocky at the age of 44, it had never felt more her own.
“Your body is beautiful at all stages,” she said. “During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting.”
Kourtney continued, “And if you’re b-----feeding, that’s a whole other part of it. I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic. Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too;) XOXO.”