He's Here! Kourtney Kardashian Gives Birth to Her and Husband Travis Barker's Baby Boy

Barker previously revealed the due date, as well as the alleged name of his and Kardashian's baby boy, Rocky, during a recent appearance on Toby Morse's "One Life One Chance" podcast.

"It's either Halloween or like the first week of November," the Blink-182 drummer confirmed, though speculation grew that their adorable newborn had arrived.

The rumors were sparked after Barker and the Poosh founder's sister Kylie Jenner were separately spotted arriving at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. on Thursday, November 2, just days after sources claimed that Kardashian had shown up at the hospital on Monday, October 30, and was planning to be induced.