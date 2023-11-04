OK Magazine
He's Here! Kourtney Kardashian Gives Birth to Her and Husband Travis Barker's Baby Boy

Source: MEGA
Nov. 4 2023, Published 12:19 p.m. ET

Baby Barker is finally here!

After much anticipation, Kourtney Kardashian has given birth to her and her husband Travis Barker's first child together.

Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first child together.

Barker previously revealed the due date, as well as the alleged name of his and Kardashian's baby boy, Rocky, during a recent appearance on Toby Morse's "One Life One Chance" podcast.

"It's either Halloween or like the first week of November," the Blink-182 drummer confirmed, though speculation grew that their adorable newborn had arrived.

The rumors were sparked after Barker and the Poosh founder's sister Kylie Jenner were separately spotted arriving at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. on Thursday, November 2, just days after sources claimed that Kardashian had shown up at the hospital on Monday, October 30, and was planning to be induced.

Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

The reality star first announced her pregnancy back in June.

The arrival of Kardashian and Barker's son comes as a relief after the duo experienced a terrifying, near-fatal health scare at the beginning of September.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life," the 44-year-old expressed in the caption of an emotional Instagram post shared on Wednesday, September 6. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock."

Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian had a health scare that landed her in the hospital during her pregnancy.

"And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," she continued of Kris Jenner, 67.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," admitted Kardashian — who shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with her ex Scott Disick, 40. "I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear."

Source: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in May 2022.

"I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍," she concluded.

Kardashian's pregnancy was a miracle for the couple, who tied the knot in May 2022, as they had stopped in vitro fertilization treatments at some point last year after beginning the process in the spring of 2021.

Source: OK!

"It arrived when both Travis and I no longer even thought about it, and when I had stopped fertility treatment," the Lemme founder said regarding the moment she learned her and Barker were expecting.

Barker is also the father of his and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler's son, Landon, and daughter, 20, Alabama, 17.

