Kourtney Kardashian Declares She'll 'Never' Get Botox Again

Kourtney Kardashian has taken a firm stance against Botox, revealing she hasn’t used the popular injectable in four years.

Source: MEGA Kourtney Kardashian revealed she stopped using Botox four years ago.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, the 46-year-old reality star faced off with her sister Kim, who still embraces cosmetic enhancements. Kourtney explained, “I haven’t got Botox in four years to keep my third eye open,” a reference to the metaphorical eye on the forehead linked to spiritual awareness. Kim, who had just gotten Botox “two nights ago,” reacted with a playful remark: “Why are you looking at me when you say this?”

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian is famous for her beauty and iconic figure.

Kourtney remained steadfast in her decision, stating, “I’ll never get it again.” She emphasized that avoiding Botox allows her to enhance her "intuition."

In 2021, Kourtney defended herself against Instagram users accusing her of having multiple cosmetic procedures, including Botox, a nose job, and a Brazilian butt lift. The comments came after she posted a throwback swimsuit photo alongside sisters Kim and Khloé. One critic noted that Kourtney was the “only one who didn’t really change,” but later suggested that she had undergone “plenty of surgery” in a way that complemented her features.

Kourtney wasn’t having it. She fired back, saying, “No better compliment than a too-good-to-be-true kind of compliment, b--- shot and Brazilian b--- lift, um thanks 💁🏻‍♀️. You were just getting started.” The critic eventually clarified that their comments weren't intended to bash Kourtney but rather to remind people that Hollywood changes bodies, urging fans not to compare themselves to Kardashians.

Source: MEGA Kourtney Kardashian said she regrets getting cosmetic enhancements at 22.

Speaking on her past experiences, Kourtney has been candid about her regrets regarding b----- augmentation surgery she had at 22. “I had my b---- done but if I could go back, I wouldn't have done it. I was so cute before,” she shared with Showbiz Spy in 2011. She even mentioned considering removing her implants, reflecting her evolving perspective on beauty and body image.