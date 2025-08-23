Celebrities Get Real: 6 Jaw-Dropping B----- Augmentation Confessions
Brittany Cartwright
Brittany Cartwright reflected on her fluctuating weight after becoming a mother, stating she'd opt for a smaller size if she chooses to go under the knife again.
"It'll be time to get them redone again soon anyway," she said in a March episode of her "When Reality Bites" podcast. "But after I had my son and as I said earlier, my weight, like, fluctuates so bad. So my b---- get really big or they'll shrink, they're one of the first places that I gain weight in. And a lot of people will accuse me of having my b------ done again."
The Valley star added, "And I'm like, no. This is still the same one. They just got a lot bigger after I had my son. And, I don't love them all the time. It's hard to get dressed. It's hard to find clothes that work for me and everything. But I also always thought I was gonna have more kids.""
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari stunned social media by flaunting her updated figure, revealing that a ruptured implant prompted her to redo her b------.
The Laguna Beach alum shared in a May episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast, "I'm single. If I were in a long-term relationship, maybe I would take out my implants. I don't know, but I'm single right now."
"Right now in my life is when I need the best b---- imaginable. And so, you know, I'm sure some people won't understand that and that's okay — because it's not your body," Cavallari continued.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner surprised fans by dishing out the exact details of her procedure, finally satisfying their curiosity.
"445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!! Silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! Hope this helps lol," she commented on a fan's TikTok video.
Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor took it a step further, humorously altering the lyrics to her hit song "All About That Bass" post-surgery to celebrate her newfound confidence after becoming a mother.
"I got some new b----," she sang the line instead of the original lyric, "I ain't no size 2."
Sami Sheen
On the other hand, Sami Sheen shared her decision to remove her implants after battling mysterious health issues, hoping to inspire others to prioritize their well-being.
"I've been experiencing health issues for nearly 2 years now with the weirdest symptoms and finally discovered that I have b----- implant illness," she wrote in her Instagram Stories. "Idk how I haven't figured this out sooner but i'm so glad to finally have an answer. I'm hoping to get them removed ASAP so I can start feeling better. Pls lmk if you know of any good explant surgeons near LA."
The OnlyFans star shared a follow-up post, in which she noted it was "going to be hard going back" to her original chest size, "not only physically but mentally."
Sheen added, "I don't want to at all but I know i'll feel so much better once they are out, so I guess it's worth it."
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa, meanwhile, admitted she's had numerous consultations but ultimately walks away, joking about leaving her curves as they are — for now.
"And, you know, because our cell phones listen to us … It pops up. And I scroll through, like, so many horror stories of b--- jobs," she explained.