Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Honor Sons Mason and Reign on Their Birthday: 'Two of the Greatest Loves'
Dec. 26 2025, Published 7:10 p.m. ET
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's sons are sharing the spotlight as they celebrate their joint birthday!
On Sunday, December 14, Mason Disick turned 16, while Reign Disick celebrated his 11th birthday.
Kourtney, 46, paid tribute to her sons in an Instagram Stories post, writing, "My birthday boys!! Two of the greatest loves of my life," alongside a touching throwback photo of Mason and Reign.
Scott, 42, joined in the celebration by resharing Kris Jenner's heartfelt birthday tribute.
He wrote on his own Instagram Stories, "Happy birthday my boys! You make my life better each and every day!"
Grandmother Kris, 70, celebrated Mason as "such a kind, thoughtful, creative, and confident young man," while praising Reign for bringing "so much joy, laughter and light wherever you go."
Mason, born in 2009, was the first grandchild of the Kardashian family. His arrival was filmed and featured in Season 4 of their original reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The family now stars in The Kardashians.
Reign was born exactly five years later, on the same day in 2014. Unlike Mason, Reign's birth wasn't filmed, and it took four months before photos of him appeared online, starting in April 2015.
Kourtney also shares daughter Penelope, 13, with Scott.
She shares son Rocky Thirteen, 2, with husband Travis Barker, and is a stepmother to Travis' three children: Alabama Barker, 19, Landon Barker, 22, and Atiana De La Hoya, 26.
In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney reflected on becoming a parent for the first time. “When I was 30, and I had Mason, nobody told me what to do, I didn’t read any books, but the way that I felt, my maternal instinct, was to do attachment parenting,” she said.
She then shared that by her second child, Penelope, she took a more intentional approach after reading the attachment parenting book. “And even though I was working, I didn’t really think it was an option to not work. Now, I have the option not to work, and I feel grateful to be able to find what I connect to,” she added.
Kourtney and Scott first met in 2006, dating on and off until their split in 2015.