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Kourtney Kardashian Scrambles to Delete Nip-Slip After Fans Call Out Embarrassing 'Mistake': See Photo

Photo of Kourtney Kardashian
Source: MEGA; @kourtneykardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian quickly deleted a photo from her Instagram feed after fans noticed a NSFW detail.

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July 24 2026, Published 2:14 p.m. ET

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Kourtney Kardashian acted fast after fans pointed out an accidental nip-slip in her latest Instagram post.

The eldest Kardashian sister, 47, gave fans a glimpse into her life with a photo dump shared on Friday, July 24, ending the carousel with a rare selfie that showed her b-----feeding her son Rocky.

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Source: @kourtneykardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian's original post is still live on her Instagram feed.

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Kourtney Kardashian Had Accidental Nip-Slip

Photo of Fans were quick to point out Kourtney Kardashian's nip-slip in the comments section.
Source: @kourtneykardashian/Instagram

Fans were quick to point out Kourtney Kardashian's nip-slip in the comments section.

In the snap, the Lemme founder lounged on a beach chair in an unbuttoned, silky floral shirt, completing the breezy look with black rectangular sunglasses and a straw sun hat.

"You touch my soul," she captioned the series of photos.

Though fans loved the rare look of her and husband Travis Barker's 2-year-old son, many were quick to point out in the comments section that the Hulu personality had accidentally exposed her nipple in the photo.

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Fans Noticed Kourtney Kardashian's Accidental Nip-Slip

Photo of Fans went as far as tagging Kourtney Kardashian's mother and siblings to make her aware of the nip-slip.
Source: @kourtneykardashian/Instagram

Fans went as far as tagging Kourtney Kardashian's mother and siblings to make her aware of the nip-slip.

"I think the last pic might be an accidental one 🥹🥹," one follower wrote, while another said, "No genuine way you meant to show us this."

"Nooo don't publicly share your nips," a third added. "People will use this in disgusting ways😮‍💨😮‍💨 I hope it was a mistake."

She deleted the snap from the photo carousel within an hour of posting the upload.

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Kourtney Kardashian Included Rare Photos of Her Son Rocky

Photo of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian welcomed their son, Rocky, in November 2023.
Source: @kourtneykardashian/Instagram

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian welcomed their son, Rocky, in November 2023.

The reality TV alum also included several more rare photos of her youngest child, whom she welcomed with the Blink-182 rocker in November 2023.

In one adorable snap, the toddler could be seen reaching toward a frosted cake, his light brown curls peeking out from behind him. His mother has yet to share a photo revealing his face.

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Family

Photo of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were legally married in May 2022.
Source: MEGA

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were legally married in May 2022.

Apart from Rocky, the star is also a mother to three other children, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick and Mason Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Meanwhile, the "Let's Go" musician, 50, shares two children, Landon Barker and Alabama Barker, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He's also a stepfather to her daughter Atiana De La Hoya from a previous relationship.

The couple has largely kept their youngest son out of the spotlight, though Travis previously revealed the tot was already following in his footsteps.

"I mean [Rocky], he just turned 15 months today, and he's like already playing drums and guitar and everything, so I feel like all we can do is steer them," he told People in February 2025. "I think you're born with like this DNA of who you are, but, like, we could always be there to just, you know, lead them in the right direction."

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