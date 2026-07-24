Kourtney Kardashian Scrambles to Delete Nip-Slip After Fans Call Out Embarrassing 'Mistake': See Photo

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Kourtney Kardashian acted fast after fans pointed out an accidental nip-slip in her latest Instagram post. The eldest Kardashian sister, 47, gave fans a glimpse into her life with a photo dump shared on Friday, July 24, ending the carousel with a rare selfie that showed her b-----feeding her son Rocky.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @kourtneykardashian/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian's original post is still live on her Instagram feed.

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Kourtney Kardashian Had Accidental Nip-Slip

Source: @kourtneykardashian/Instagram Fans were quick to point out Kourtney Kardashian's nip-slip in the comments section.

In the snap, the Lemme founder lounged on a beach chair in an unbuttoned, silky floral shirt, completing the breezy look with black rectangular sunglasses and a straw sun hat. "You touch my soul," she captioned the series of photos. Though fans loved the rare look of her and husband Travis Barker's 2-year-old son, many were quick to point out in the comments section that the Hulu personality had accidentally exposed her nipple in the photo.

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Fans Noticed Kourtney Kardashian's Accidental Nip-Slip

Source: @kourtneykardashian/Instagram Fans went as far as tagging Kourtney Kardashian's mother and siblings to make her aware of the nip-slip.

"I think the last pic might be an accidental one 🥹🥹," one follower wrote, while another said, "No genuine way you meant to show us this." "Nooo don't publicly share your nips," a third added. "People will use this in disgusting ways😮‍💨😮‍💨 I hope it was a mistake." She deleted the snap from the photo carousel within an hour of posting the upload.

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Kourtney Kardashian Included Rare Photos of Her Son Rocky

Source: @kourtneykardashian/Instagram Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian welcomed their son, Rocky, in November 2023.

The reality TV alum also included several more rare photos of her youngest child, whom she welcomed with the Blink-182 rocker in November 2023. In one adorable snap, the toddler could be seen reaching toward a frosted cake, his light brown curls peeking out from behind him. His mother has yet to share a photo revealing his face.

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Family

Source: MEGA Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were legally married in May 2022.