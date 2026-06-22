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Kris Jenner Celebrates Kardashian Baby Daddies — Including Kanye West and Tristan Thompson — on Father’s Day

Split Image of Kris Jenner and Kanye West..
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner mentioned all her daughters' baby daddies in her father'ss day tribute.

June 22 2026, Published 7:56 a.m. ET

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The Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, did not just wish all father figures on Father's Day — she also gave a nod to some of the most controversial exes her daughters have been involved with over the years.

On June 21, Jenner uploaded a series of images on Instagram to honor all the dads in her massive family. She began, "Happy Father’s Day to all of the incredible dads, grandfathers, stepdads and father figures!"

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Kris Jenner Included Controversial Exes Tristan Thompson and Kanye West

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Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner included Tristan Thompson despite his cheating scandal.

Jenner added, "Thank you for your love, strength, guidance, support, and for always showing up for the people who love you most."

The matriarch included Tristan Thompson, who shares daughter True and son Tatum with Khloé Kardashian. Her inclusion of Thompson came despite his turbulent past with Khloe, which pertained to multiple cheating scandals.

Along with him, the momager also included an image of Kanye West with his eldest daughter. The singer and Kim Kardashian share four kids together— North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago. The Rapper also had a history of chaotic allegations about the Kar-Jenner family on social media, which led to tension during their public divorce.

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Kris Jenner Also Paid Homage to Scott Disick

Image of Kris Jenner mentioned Scott Disick, Travis Scott and Travis Barker.
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner mentioned Scott Disick, Travis Scott and Travis Barker.

Kris also extended the olive branch to Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick. He has a history of substance abuse issues and was accused of being unfaithful during his relationship with Kourtney, with whom he shares three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign.

The momager also included daughter Kylie Jenner's ex Travis Scott, who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with the Khy founder.

Along with them, she also included Kourtney's husband Travis Barker.

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Kris Jenner Paid Special Tribute to Son Rob Kardashian

Image of Kris Jenner specially mentioned Rob Kardashian's devotion to daughter Dream.
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner specially mentioned Rob Kardashian's devotion to daughter Dream.

In addition, the socialite had a special mention for her son Rob Kardashian. She wrote, "To my son, Rob. The love, patience and devotion you give Dream every day make me so proud. She is so lucky to have you, and I am so lucky to call you my son."

"Wishing all the amazing dads out there a beautiful day filled with so much love from the people who mean the most to you," she continued.

Social Media Users Weren't Thrilled to See Tristan Thompson Being Celebrated

Image of Social media users were upset that Kris Jenner mentioned Tristan Thompson.
Source: MEGA

Social media users were upset that Kris Jenner mentioned Tristan Thompson.

However, social media users were not happy with the inclusion of some exes, especially Tristan.

A user commented, "W-- is Tristan doing here?" while another quipped, "You didn't have to add him." A user appreciated Jenner but pointed out, "You may actually be too kind for including some folks in this montage Kris."

The post also included Kris' exes — Robert Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner, despite the tensions she has experienced with both over the years. Alongside them, she added her beau Corey Gamble, in the Father's Day collage.

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