Kris Jenner Comes Clean on Ozempic Use After $300,000 Facelift Journey

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Kris Jenner finally confessed to dabbling in Ozempic as she lifts the lid off the extreme lengths she goes to achieve her ageless appearance. "I did not do an Ozempic [regimen]. I tried it once when no one knew what it was," Jenner, 70, said during an appearance on the "SHE MD" podcast. "It made me really sick."

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Kris Jenner Said Ozempic Made Her Nauseous

Source: SHE MD Podcast Kris Jenner quickly learned that Ozempic made her sick.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said she immediately called her doctor, saying, "I can't work anymore. I can't. I'm so sick, [I'm] nauseous." "So she goes, 'OK, let's try something else.' And so, the more we dialed around and looked at different options, I realized that a peptide injection was really great for me," she explained. "And then I follow it up with supplements." Jenner reiterated her love for peptides, explaining she gets her blood drawn every three months to ensure her hormones are balanced.

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Source: SHE MD/YouTube Kris Jenner confessed to trying Ozempic for the first time during an interview on the 'SHE MD' podcast.

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Kris Jenner Said Peptides Gave Her More Hours at Night

Source: SHE MD Podcast Kris Jenner joked that her facelift has been 'helpful' in keeping her youthful appearance.

"I realized after I was 45 that it was like so important, like just for your physical female health," she continued. "That was really a game changer for me ... You look at what your body needs, then I started really doing peptides." Jenner revealed that implementing peptides — different from GLP-1 medications — to her wellness regimen bought her an "extra couple of hours at night."

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Kris Jenner Joked About 'Well-Known' Facelift

Source: MEGA Kris Jenner credited the peptides for 'more energy' throughout the day.

"Because I get up so early, I tend to want to go and collapse as soon as I have my last email or my last call or see my kids and have dinner and I'm done," she told listeners. “I felt like I had more energy. And of course, it’s good for hair, and nails, and skin and all of that stuff.” She also credited her youthful look to plastic surgery, quipping, "I had a very well-known facelift a year ago. So that was helpful."

Kris Jenner Sparked Ozempic Speculation in 2023

Source: MEGA Fans first noticed Kris Jenner's slimmer figure in 2023.