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Kris Jenner Comes Clean on Ozempic Use After $300,000 Facelift Journey

Photo of Kris Jenner
Source: SHE MD Podcast

Kris Jenner admitted she tried Ozempic but was forced to try something else after the medication made her sick.

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May 7 2026, Published 3:16 p.m. ET

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Kris Jenner finally confessed to dabbling in Ozempic as she lifts the lid off the extreme lengths she goes to achieve her ageless appearance.

"I did not do an Ozempic [regimen]. I tried it once when no one knew what it was," Jenner, 70, said during an appearance on the "SHE MD" podcast. "It made me really sick."

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Kris Jenner Said Ozempic Made Her Nauseous

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Photo of Kris Jenner quickly learned that Ozempic made her sick.
Source: SHE MD Podcast

Kris Jenner quickly learned that Ozempic made her sick.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said she immediately called her doctor, saying, "I can't work anymore. I can't. I'm so sick, [I'm] nauseous."

"So she goes, 'OK, let's try something else.' And so, the more we dialed around and looked at different options, I realized that a peptide injection was really great for me," she explained. "And then I follow it up with supplements."

Jenner reiterated her love for peptides, explaining she gets her blood drawn every three months to ensure her hormones are balanced.

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Source: SHE MD/YouTube

Kris Jenner confessed to trying Ozempic for the first time during an interview on the 'SHE MD' podcast.

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Kris Jenner Said Peptides Gave Her More Hours at Night

Photo of Kris Jenner joked that her facelift has been 'helpful' in keeping her youthful appearance.
Source: SHE MD Podcast

Kris Jenner joked that her facelift has been 'helpful' in keeping her youthful appearance.

"I realized after I was 45 that it was like so important, like just for your physical female health," she continued. "That was really a game changer for me ... You look at what your body needs, then I started really doing peptides."

Jenner revealed that implementing peptides — different from GLP-1 medications — to her wellness regimen bought her an "extra couple of hours at night."

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Kris Jenner Joked About 'Well-Known' Facelift

Photo of Kris Jenner credited the peptides for 'more energy' throughout the day.
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner credited the peptides for 'more energy' throughout the day.

"Because I get up so early, I tend to want to go and collapse as soon as I have my last email or my last call or see my kids and have dinner and I'm done," she told listeners. “I felt like I had more energy. And of course, it’s good for hair, and nails, and skin and all of that stuff.”

She also credited her youthful look to plastic surgery, quipping, "I had a very well-known facelift a year ago. So that was helpful."

Kris Jenner Sparked Ozempic Speculation in 2023

Photo of Fans first noticed Kris Jenner's slimmer figure in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Fans first noticed Kris Jenner's slimmer figure in 2023.

The conversation marked the first time the Hulu personality has publicly addressed her use of the weight-loss drug, a semaglutide orginally developed to treat adults with type 2 diabetes.

Fans first began speculating in 2023 that the A-lister was using the medication after she debuted a noticeably slimmer figure on social media.

Jenner has been open about her changing appearance, as the Ozempic admission comes nearly a year after she underwent a facelift, where she reportedly spent $300,000 on the procedure performed by celebrity surgeon Dr. Steven Levine.

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