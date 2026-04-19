Kris Jenner Is 'Mad' Over $300K Facelift 'Slipping' as She Anxiously Wants to Get a 'Revision,' Source Claims
April 19 2026, Published 4:24 p.m. ET
Kris Jenner is reportedly worried her $300,000 facelift isn't staying true to its shape.
The 70-year-old reality star is looking into getting a “revision” on her plastic surgery almost a year after going under the knife.
Kris Jenner Went Under the Knife Last Year
According to a RadarOnline.com source, her "facelift is already slipping."
“She is not happy with the results and is desperate to get a revision," they went on. Celebrity surgeon Dr. Steven M. Levine customized Jenner's face ahead of her appearances in Paris back in June 2025.
The famed momager "feels it has not held the way she expected," the insider added.
Kris Jenner First Got a Facelift in 2011
She's even “mad as h--- that Denise Richards and Lori Loughlin both look so good.”
Jenner "feels hers is already fading in comparison,” the insider explained. In August 2025, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum got candid with Vogue Arabia about her youthful appearance.
“I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh,” she said. “I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy.”
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“Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself," Jenner went on. "If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version.”
As for why she decided to open up about getting cosmetic surgery, she noted she wanted to motivate other women to be the best version of themselves.
Kris Jenner Isn't Shy About Her Cosmetic Surgery
"I decided to reveal some details because I feel it can be very inspirational to people who aren’t feeling so great about themselves,” Jenner said. “Even when I had my hip replacement, we filmed it. I have the conviction that sharing these things can be helpful.”
In October 2025, the TV personality was blasted by fans online who believed her facelift looked very unnatural.
“Ya now she just looks like a 70 year old who’s had a facelift,” one user said. Another noted: “No facelift can defeat aging y’all.”
The businesswoman's changing face has been a topic of conversation over the years, having famously got a facelift in 2011 before daughter Kim Kardashian's wedding to Kris Humphries.
Jenner previously underwent a b----- augmentation, earlobe surgery, and also used Botox injections fillers, and laser treatments.