Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Spark Split Rumors After Tense Exchange at Beyoncé's Vegas Show

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble might be facing more than just relationship bumps as they attended Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter show in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 26.

The couple appeared to have had a heated exchange during the concert, sparking speculation among fans about trouble in paradise.

An eyewitness caught Jenner walking away from Gamble in the VIP section. The observer described the moment as "visibly tense," with Jenner's daughter Khloé Kardashian attempting to "reassure" a "frustrated" Gamble with calming gestures.