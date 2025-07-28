or
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Spark Split Rumors After Tense Exchange at Beyoncé's Vegas Show

Photo of Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble
Source: Mega

Are Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble done?

Profile Image

July 28 2025, Published 7:25 a.m. ET

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble might be facing more than just relationship bumps as they attended Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter show in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 26.

The couple appeared to have had a heated exchange during the concert, sparking speculation among fans about trouble in paradise.

An eyewitness caught Jenner walking away from Gamble in the VIP section. The observer described the moment as "visibly tense," with Jenner's daughter Khloé Kardashian attempting to "reassure" a "frustrated" Gamble with calming gestures.

image of Kris Jenner looked like she was having fun at the concert.
Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner looked like she was having fun at the concert.

Photo of Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble
Source: Mega

Kris Jenner shared highlights from Beyoncé’s show but excluded Corey Gamble.

While the couple had a rocky moment, Jenner enjoyed the show, sharing her excitement on Instagram. She posted a vibrant montage of highlights from the concert, including a surprise reunion of Destiny's Child. "WOW! Such an incredible night in Vegas at the final night of @beyonce's spectacular Cowboy Carter tour!! And such magic to see Destiny's Child @destinyschild and of course the iconic @jayz!! 🤩🤩," she wrote.

Photo of Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble
Source: Mega

Corey Gamble was comforted by Khloé Kardashian during a ‘tense’ moment at the concert.

MORE ON:
Kris Jenner

Despite her evident excitement, Gamble did not feature in Jenner's concert videos, stirring more questions about their relationship.

Jenner, 69, and Gamble, 44, were reportedly seen having another tense exchange last month. They were leaving Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice, Italy, when lip reader Nicola Hickling claimed that Jenner insisted on traveling alone in a water taxi.

Gamble reportedly told a porter, "We're happy to travel on our own. It's what Kris would like to do," igniting a feud between the pair.

Photo of Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble
Source: Mega

Kris Jenner once said Corey Gamble was her ‘forever date.’

"What are you doing? Do you need to talk?" she allegedly asked Gamble. "I told you … for God's sake … I'd like to travel alone."

The couple, who have been together since 2014, has dealt with their share of ups and downs. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Jenner expressed her affection for Gamble. "Corey is my forever date and we have the best time together," she shared. "We've been together over a decade — never thought I'd say that again — and we just have a lot of fun together."

Photo of Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble
Source: Mega

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble also appeared tense during an outing in Venice.

Jenner has openly discussed their 25-year age difference. "Listen, I can't explain someone's chemistry or why people fall in love, but it's been an amazing almost 10 years, and we have a great time," she added.

Kylie Jenner once said, "I love Corey. Corey and I have such a good relationship. I think he's just an amazing person. I think he treats my mom amazing, and he's just helped me navigate through life."

Kris was married to lawyer Robert Kardashian, and was linked to former soccer player Todd Waterman in an affair. A month after her divorce from Kardashian, Kris married retired Olympian Caitlyn Jenner (Then identifying as Bruce Jenner).

