What Were Newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Whispering About While Heading to Their Wedding After-Party? Lip Reader Spills

"She has her arms in the air and seems genuinely elated to be sharing the experience with everyone. Overall, she comes across as quite giddy in her emotions," the expert continued. "On the other hand, Jeff seems to be the quieter one in the relationship, and I noticed a couple of masking smiles coming from him as he waved from the boat."

"Not that he’s not happy and elated to be getting married, but he seems like more of a private person," Stanton clarified. "He clearly doesn’t want to flaunt all his emotions and comes across as guarded. Although he is genuinely happy, he just seems to be a bit more introverted based on his body language."