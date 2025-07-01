What Were Newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Whispering About While Heading to Their Wedding After-Party? Lip Reader Spills
Newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are on cloud nine after marrying in Venice, Italy, on Friday, June 27.
The power couple went all out for the celebration, holding a multi-day event with a star-studded guest list. The final part of the weekend was a pajama-themed party on June 28, where cameras caught the Amazon founder assisting his wife onto a boat while they whispered to each other.
According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, the bride, 55, told her man, 61, "love you," as he held out his hand to help get her on the boat. The two then leaned in to share a smooch.
Sánchez looked over at a row of photographers, said she was "impressed" and gave Bezos another kiss.
The Pair's Body Language Decoded
As OK! reported, the pair's public outings over the past few days had body language expert Darren Stanton express his belief that the two are somewhat opposites.
"Jeff and Lauren appeared genuinely happy following their wedding celebrations — however, it’s clear that they have quite different personalities," Stanton spilled to OBLG . "Looking at pictures of them leaving Venice, Lauren seems to be a lot more extroverted in her personality compared to Jeff, who takes on a more relaxed approach."
The Stars Have 'Different Personalities'
"She has her arms in the air and seems genuinely elated to be sharing the experience with everyone. Overall, she comes across as quite giddy in her emotions," the expert continued. "On the other hand, Jeff seems to be the quieter one in the relationship, and I noticed a couple of masking smiles coming from him as he waved from the boat."
"Not that he’s not happy and elated to be getting married, but he seems like more of a private person," Stanton clarified. "He clearly doesn’t want to flaunt all his emotions and comes across as guarded. Although he is genuinely happy, he just seems to be a bit more introverted based on his body language."
The Duo's Wedding Sparked Controversy
While celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian and Sydney Sweeney attended the festivities, some famous people found the over-the-top event to be in poor taste.
"The Bezos wedding — it turned my stomach," Rosie O' Donnell confessed on social media. "Seeing all these billionaires gathering in the gross excess of it all, the show of it."
Charlize Theron also dissed the new spouses while at a party for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project.
“I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding," she quipped to her guests. "But that’s OK because they suck and we’re cool."