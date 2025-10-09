Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian Teased by Fans for Swapping Hairstyles: They're 'Playing Freaky Friday!'
Oct. 9 2025, Updated 3:00 p.m. ET
Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian pulled off an effortless hair swap.
Just a few days after the SKIMS founder debuted a Kris-like pixie, the 69-year-old channeled her daughter by dying her hair blonde.
Jenner showcased her new cut and color during a Shark Beauty event at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Wednesday, October 8.
Kris Jenner's New Hair
"We had a fun little blonde moment tonight! 👩🏼🦳 🍸," she captioned an Instagram post with hairstylist Chris Appleton.
Aside from her fresh strands, Jenner rocked a black tank top, leather blazer and gold choker with an emerald.
"Kris is turning into Kim & Kim is turning into Kris," one fan pointed out.
"Kris and Kim out here playing Freaky Friday 😂," another teased, referring to the movie.
"How is this possible?" a third questioned. "I know money .. but still."
She shared a behind-the-scenes glance at how Appleton colored her hair with a cheeky transition video to Sabrina Carpenter's "When Did You Get Hot?" The Kardashians matriarch began her Instagram Reel dressed in a brown zip-up hoodie, with a towel wrapped around her head. She then covered the camera before revealing her new look.
"Blondie," Appleton and Jenner captioned a shared post.
"Uhhh she looks incredible 😍 we did that !!!" the Kardashians' makeup artist Ash Holm wrote.
"Love👏👏👏," Chrishell Stause commented.
"Wow!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥," Kyle Richards gushed.
Kim Kardashian Channels Kris Jenner With New Pixie Cut
Jenner's shocking transformation comes shortly after the middle Kardashian daughter, 44, wore a wig reminiscent of her mother at Paris Fashion Week. The fashion mogul sported a blunt chop for a series of runway shows and events during her time in France.
"Wait why are Kim and Kris switching😅," one social media user quipped on an Instagram carousel of Kardashian's hairdo.
"She starting to look a lot like her mother," another agreed.
Others, however, thought she more closely resembled her ex-husband Kanye West's current wife, Bianca Censori.
"@biancacensori is that you?" a fan questioned on a post of the Kardashians star wearing a '90s Martin Margiela outfit.
During the Monday, October 6, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, host Jenna Bush Hager also pointed out the striking similarities between the two women.
"Kim looks amazing, but I will say, when I saw that picture, I thought it was Kanye West's Bianca," she noted.
"Those are fight words!" guest co-host Justin Sylvester gasped.
"Do they not look similar?" Bush Hager continued.
"I love Kim. I can tell she wasn't feeling this...there's a look in her eye. I can tell she was not sure about it. But it was cute," the co-host of E!'s Daily Pop added.