Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian Teased by Fans for Swapping Hairstyles: They're 'Playing Freaky Friday!'

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian pulled off an effortless hair swap. Just a few days after the SKIMS founder debuted a Kris-like pixie, the 69-year-old channeled her daughter by dying her hair blonde. Jenner showcased her new cut and color during a Shark Beauty event at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Wednesday, October 8.

Kris Jenner's New Hair

Source: @krisjenner/Instagram Kris Jenner dyed her hair blonde.

"We had a fun little blonde moment tonight! 👩🏼‍🦳 🍸," she captioned an Instagram post with hairstylist Chris Appleton. Aside from her fresh strands, Jenner rocked a black tank top, leather blazer and gold choker with an emerald. "Kris is turning into Kim & Kim is turning into Kris," one fan pointed out. "Kris and Kim out here playing Freaky Friday 😂," another teased, referring to the movie. "How is this possible?" a third questioned. "I know money .. but still."

Source: @krisjenner/Instagram Chris Appleton is to credit for Kris Jenner's new hair.

She shared a behind-the-scenes glance at how Appleton colored her hair with a cheeky transition video to Sabrina Carpenter's "When Did You Get Hot?" The Kardashians matriarch began her Instagram Reel dressed in a brown zip-up hoodie, with a towel wrapped around her head. She then covered the camera before revealing her new look. "Blondie," Appleton and Jenner captioned a shared post. "Uhhh she looks incredible 😍 we did that !!!" the Kardashians' makeup artist Ash Holm wrote. "Love👏👏👏," Chrishell Stause commented. "Wow!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥," Kyle Richards gushed.

Kim Kardashian Channels Kris Jenner With New Pixie Cut

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian wore a short wig.

Jenner's shocking transformation comes shortly after the middle Kardashian daughter, 44, wore a wig reminiscent of her mother at Paris Fashion Week. The fashion mogul sported a blunt chop for a series of runway shows and events during her time in France. "Wait why are Kim and Kris switching😅," one social media user quipped on an Instagram carousel of Kardashian's hairdo. "She starting to look a lot like her mother," another agreed. Others, however, thought she more closely resembled her ex-husband Kanye West's current wife, Bianca Censori. "@biancacensori is that you?" a fan questioned on a post of the Kardashians star wearing a '90s Martin Margiela outfit.