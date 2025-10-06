or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Jenna Bush Hager Shockingly Compares Kim Kardashian's New Hair to Ex Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori

Photo of Bianca Censori and Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA/@kimkardashian/Instagram

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager unexpectedly juxtaposed Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori's hair.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 6 2025, Published 2:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager wasn't shy to draw comparisons between Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori.

During the Monday, October 6, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, was quick to admit Kardashian's new pixie cut resembles her ex Kanye West's current wife.

Bush Hager's comments elicited gasps from co-host Justin Sylvester.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Justin Sylvester guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Justin Sylvester guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

"Kim looks amazing, but I will say, when I saw that picture, I thought it was Kanye West's Bianca," she admitted.

"Those are fight words!" Sylvester exclaimed.

"Do they not look similar?" Bush Hager defended her point.

"I love Kim. I can tell she wasn't feeling this...there's a look in her eye. I can tell she was not sure about it. But it was cute," the co-host of E!'s "Daily Pop" elaborated.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kim Kardashian reportedly wore a wig.
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian reportedly wore a wig.

Social media users agreed that Kardashian looked just like Censori while seated front row at the Maison Margiela Women’s Wear Spring/Summer 2026 runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

"@biancacensori is that you?" a fan commented on a post of the Kardashians star wearing a ’90s Martin Margiela look.

"She looks like @biancacensori," another person wrote.

The SKIMS founder's racy vintage look was akin to the architect's frequent barely-there wardrobe choices. Kardashian exposed her nipples in a sheer crop top with a matching maxi skirt and denim mini. She slicked back her new 'do and accessorized with a silver bangle on her arm.

"I love Kim K but not this outfit... sorry. It's like scraps of fabric. her people trying to make it look cool. 🥱," one user wrote.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bianca Censori's New Clothing Brand

Image of Bianca Censori frequently exposes her body online.
Source: @biancacensori/Instagram

Bianca Censori frequently exposes her body online.

While the reality star has been busy at Fashion Week, Censori recently teased an upcoming clothing brand of her own. On Tuesday, September 23, she took to her Instagram Stories to announce the launch of "Bianca," coming October 13. No details surrounding the line were revealed, just a sign-up link to a website.

Bianca Censori's Raunchy Wardrobe

Image of Bianca Censori is married to Kanye West.
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori is married to Kanye West.

The rapper's wife is known for her NSFW clothing choices. Earlier this summer, she bared her nipples in a see-through fishnet skirt and backless skirt at a Santanyí market.

"People were horrified. They could be heard asking, ‘Is that her real nipple?’ as they walked by," an insider told an outlet. "Kanye was standing back a little, letting her browse the market. They were surrounded by five bodyguards in black suits and walkie-talkies, making a huge scene."

In May, Censori almost went completely naked in a black fishnet top and tights while posing in an alley on her social media.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.