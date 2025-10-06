Jenna Bush Hager Shockingly Compares Kim Kardashian's New Hair to Ex Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager wasn't shy to draw comparisons between Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori. During the Monday, October 6, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, was quick to admit Kardashian's new pixie cut resembles her ex Kanye West's current wife. Bush Hager's comments elicited gasps from co-host Justin Sylvester.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Justin Sylvester guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

"Kim looks amazing, but I will say, when I saw that picture, I thought it was Kanye West's Bianca," she admitted. "Those are fight words!" Sylvester exclaimed. "Do they not look similar?" Bush Hager defended her point. "I love Kim. I can tell she wasn't feeling this...there's a look in her eye. I can tell she was not sure about it. But it was cute," the co-host of E!'s "Daily Pop" elaborated.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian reportedly wore a wig.

Social media users agreed that Kardashian looked just like Censori while seated front row at the Maison Margiela Women’s Wear Spring/Summer 2026 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. "@biancacensori is that you?" a fan commented on a post of the Kardashians star wearing a ’90s Martin Margiela look. "She looks like @biancacensori," another person wrote. The SKIMS founder's racy vintage look was akin to the architect's frequent barely-there wardrobe choices. Kardashian exposed her nipples in a sheer crop top with a matching maxi skirt and denim mini. She slicked back her new 'do and accessorized with a silver bangle on her arm. "I love Kim K but not this outfit... sorry. It's like scraps of fabric. her people trying to make it look cool. 🥱," one user wrote.

Bianca Censori's New Clothing Brand

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori frequently exposes her body online.

While the reality star has been busy at Fashion Week, Censori recently teased an upcoming clothing brand of her own. On Tuesday, September 23, she took to her Instagram Stories to announce the launch of "Bianca," coming October 13. No details surrounding the line were revealed, just a sign-up link to a website.

Bianca Censori's Raunchy Wardrobe

Source: MEGA Bianca Censori is married to Kanye West.