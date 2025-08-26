Kris Jenner Finally Spills Details on Shocking Facelift and Reveals Which Daughter Came to the Surgery
Kris Jenner finally opened up about her transformative facelift.
In a Tuesday, August 26, interview, the Kardashians star, 69, admitted to going under the knife and revealed why the treatment was important to her.
After months of reports and speculations, Jenner confirmed her viral face was due to a "refresh" from her doctor.
"I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh. I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy," she revealed. "Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself. If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version."
Dr. Steven Levine completed her recent procedure — but he wasn't the only person in the room.
"Of course, my daughter Kylie went with me, while Kim was present at all times on FaceTime," Kris recalled. "I decided to reveal some details because I feel it can be very inspirational to people who aren’t feeling so great about themselves. Even when I had my hip replacement, we filmed it. I have the conviction that sharing these things can be helpful."
The cosmetic enhancement has instilled the momager with newfound confidence as she approaches her 70th birthday this November.
"I don’t know what 70 is supposed to feel like, but I feel great and I’m happy to be there," she expressed. "I just have to try my best to do what I can to feel good and healthy. My blessing is my family. If I can be a part of their lives in the best way possible, then I’m thrilled."
Kris Jenner Sparks Internet Frenzy Over Her Facelift
Rumors of Kris' facelift first arose in May when she stepped out for Kim's Paris robbery trial. Kardashian family makeup artist Ash Holm posted a now-viral video of the 69-year-old with a smoothed and lifted complexion before hitting the streets of France.
Fans flooded the comments with praise over Kris' new look, with some claiming she "looks younger than [Kylie's 7-year-old daughter] Stormi."
"She gets younger and looks like Kourtney," one person said, while user asked, "How does she look younger every time I see her?"
In June, an insider disclosed that Kris was "thrilled" with her cosmetic work.
"She says her doctor is a total magician and is bragging that he’s taken 25 years off her face," the source dished to a news outlet. "She’s thrilled with the results, and now the running joke is that she’s actually turning 50 this year, not 70."
The mom is reportedly considering "getting some more work on her body, skin tightening, a little lipo and a b----- tweak, just to keep everything looking lifted and youthful."