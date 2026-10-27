Kristen Bell Reveals She Had to 'Lock' Dax Shepard Inside Their House to Stop Him From Confronting Boy Who Ignored Their Daughter

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Kristen Bell had to lock Dax Shepard in their house so he wouldn't confront a little boy who had ignored their daughter on Valentine's Day. The Veronica Mars actress shared the tidbit during a new episode of the "Armchair Expert" podcast, when she was joined by her Nobody Wants This costars Adam Brody, Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons.

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Source: ARMCHAIR EXPERT WITH DAX SHEPARD/YOUTUBE

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Kristen Bell Had to Lock Dax Shepard in Their House

Source: ARMCHAIR EXPERT WITH DAX SHEPARD/YOUTUBE Kristen Bell joked she had to lock the doors.

As the group discussed school Valentine's Day celebrations, Shepard revealed that he had dealt with a particularly difficult situation earlier this year. "We had a Valentine mishap this year, and it was the hardest. It’s the most pain I’ve been in in a decade," he said. "We had a little one who’d had a Valentine, and then that Valentine didn’t really acknowledge her all day, and she had done so much. I was like, 'I’m gonna f------- kill this p----.'" Bell told everyone, "I had to lock the doors from the outside with the key just to make sure Dax didn’t knock this little boy’s door that evening."

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Dax Shepard Soon Saw Reason

Source: ARMCHAIR EXPERT WITH DAX SHEPARD/YOUTUBE Dax Shepard was able to see the boy's side.

Shepard was really angry at first. "I was like, 'Are you kidding me, my friend? Do you know what you got here on the hook? This is the number one girl in America,'" the Idiocracy star quipped. But his anger was short-lived. "I realized the next time I was in class, and I was eyeing up this little f-----, I was like, 'Oh yeah, boys don’t know what the h--- is going on,'" he said. Bell added, "He completely forgot that it was that day."

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Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Daughter Is Emotionally Mature

Source: ARMCHAIR EXPERT WITH DAX SHEPARD/YOUTUBE Monica Padman admires Shepard and Bell's daughter's maturity.

Shepard's co-host Monica Padman also implied that he and Bell had done a great job teaching their children to be understanding and compassionate. "She is so your daughter," she said. "A week later I was like, 'I’m really sorry that happened.' She was like, 'Oh, it’s fine. He didn’t mean it.' She immediately had an understanding that it wasn’t personal. I was like, 'How are you 11 and can do that?'" she recalled.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Family Life

Source: @KRISTENANNIEBELL/INSTAGRAM Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have two daughters.