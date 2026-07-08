or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > kristen stewart
OK LogoHEALTH

Kristen Stewart Flaunts Toned Abs in Tiny Crop Top During Intense Workout: Watch

Photo of Kristen Stewart
Source: MEGA; @foxyandfierce/Instagram

Kristen Stewart put her toned midsection on full display while breaking a sweat.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 8 2026, Updated 1:34 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kristen Stewart isn't taking any time off from the gym.

The Twilight actress, 36, showed off her toned physique while powering through an intense workout in a tiny crop top via a video shared by her trainer on Tuesday, July 7.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @foxyandfierce/Instagram

Kristen Stewart showed off her trim figure during an intense workout.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Inside Kristen Stewart's Intense Workout

Photo of Kristen Stewart took on the fitness regimen ahead of the release of her new film, 'The Wrong Girls.'
Source: @focyandfierce/Instagram

Kristen Stewart took on the fitness regimen ahead of the release of her new film, 'The Wrong Girls.'

"A dumbbell pullover is one of my favorite compound exercises because it builds strength through the chest, triceps, lats, and core while reinforcing natural, functional movement," the kickboxing studio captioned the post. "I’ve had the pleasure of training Kristen Stewart, @spillzdylz, and the amazing The Wrong Girls team, and I couldn’t be more excited to see their hard work come to life on the big screen."

In the clip, Stewart could be seen with her back against a workout bench as she lifted a dumbbell up and down. Her sculpted abs were on full display as she paired the low-rise sweatpants with sneakers for the training session.

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Was Impressed With Kristen Stewart's Physique

Photo of Kristen Stewart is best known for rising to fame on the 'Twilight' franchise.
Source: MEGA

Kristen Stewart is best known for rising to fame on the 'Twilight' franchise.

Fans immediately flooded the comments section to gush over Stewart's strength and dedication to fitness.

"Wow 💪🏼 I'm gonna try it, she looks great!" one admirer wrote.

"Epic! Looks like she has a great fitness team, supporting her goals, every step of the way!" another person chimed in. "Congrats to you, (Kristen) on all you have had going on lately."

MORE ON:
kristen stewart

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'The Wrong Girls' Marks Kristen Stewart's Wife Dylan Meyer's Directorial Debut

Photo of Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer tied the knot in April 2025.
Source: MEGA

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer tied the knot in April 2025.

Stewart stars alongside Alia Shawkat as a pair of pot-loving best friends who find themselves in a case of mistaken identity in The Wrong Girls, which is scheduled to hit theaters on August 14.

The Wrong Girls also marks the directorial debut of Stewart's wife, Dylan Meyer.

Kristen Stewart Wrote Movie With Wife Dylan Meyer

Photo of 'The Wrong Girls' is set to hit theaters on August 14.
Source: MEGA

'The Wrong Girls' is set to hit theaters on August 14.

"Me and Dylan are writing a movie," Stewart teased in a conversation with Interview Magazine in June 2023. "It's a stoner girl comedy, and it's really f------ stupid. I think you'll like it."

Meyer, 38, said the flick was inspired by the bond she shares with her "best friend and producing partner" Maggie McLean.

"The babe I couldn't do anything without," Meyer told Entertainment Weekly on June 26. "It's a love letter to wayward chaotic women and the essential platonic partnerships that prop them up. The Wrong Girls may feature giant squids, Danish hitmen, talking cats, and supernatural abilities, but the emotional story and stakes are pure memoir."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.