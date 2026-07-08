Kristen Stewart Flaunts Toned Abs in Tiny Crop Top During Intense Workout: Watch
July 8 2026, Updated 1:34 p.m. ET
Kristen Stewart isn't taking any time off from the gym.
The Twilight actress, 36, showed off her toned physique while powering through an intense workout in a tiny crop top via a video shared by her trainer on Tuesday, July 7.
Inside Kristen Stewart's Intense Workout
"A dumbbell pullover is one of my favorite compound exercises because it builds strength through the chest, triceps, lats, and core while reinforcing natural, functional movement," the kickboxing studio captioned the post. "I’ve had the pleasure of training Kristen Stewart, @spillzdylz, and the amazing The Wrong Girls team, and I couldn’t be more excited to see their hard work come to life on the big screen."
In the clip, Stewart could be seen with her back against a workout bench as she lifted a dumbbell up and down. Her sculpted abs were on full display as she paired the low-rise sweatpants with sneakers for the training session.
Social Media Was Impressed With Kristen Stewart's Physique
Fans immediately flooded the comments section to gush over Stewart's strength and dedication to fitness.
"Wow 💪🏼 I'm gonna try it, she looks great!" one admirer wrote.
"Epic! Looks like she has a great fitness team, supporting her goals, every step of the way!" another person chimed in. "Congrats to you, (Kristen) on all you have had going on lately."
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'The Wrong Girls' Marks Kristen Stewart's Wife Dylan Meyer's Directorial Debut
Stewart stars alongside Alia Shawkat as a pair of pot-loving best friends who find themselves in a case of mistaken identity in The Wrong Girls, which is scheduled to hit theaters on August 14.
The Wrong Girls also marks the directorial debut of Stewart's wife, Dylan Meyer.
Kristen Stewart Wrote Movie With Wife Dylan Meyer
"Me and Dylan are writing a movie," Stewart teased in a conversation with Interview Magazine in June 2023. "It's a stoner girl comedy, and it's really f------ stupid. I think you'll like it."
Meyer, 38, said the flick was inspired by the bond she shares with her "best friend and producing partner" Maggie McLean.
"The babe I couldn't do anything without," Meyer told Entertainment Weekly on June 26. "It's a love letter to wayward chaotic women and the essential platonic partnerships that prop them up. The Wrong Girls may feature giant squids, Danish hitmen, talking cats, and supernatural abilities, but the emotional story and stakes are pure memoir."