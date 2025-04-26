Who Is Kristen Stewart's Wife Dylan Meyer? Meet the Screenwriter
Kristen Stewart officially tied the knot with screenwriter Dylan Meyer, and it looks like the fairy tale is just beginning!
The couple exchanged vows on April 20, according to a TMZ report.
But who is Meyer?
Born and raised in the heart of Los Angeles, Meyer now calls this bustling city home, where the movie magic happens.
Meyer isn't just a powerhouse in her own right; she hails from Hollywood royalty. Her father, Nicholas Meyer, is a screenwriting legend known for masterpieces like the Academy Award-nominated The Seven-Per-Cent Solution and several iconic films in the Star Trek franchise.
Not to be outshined by her famous father, Dylan carved out her niche as a screenwriter with credits including Moxie, Miss 2059 and the binge-worthy romp XOXO. But that's not all! She's dabbled in acting as well, featuring in Homemade and Beyond the Sky.
Now, Dylan and Kristen are set to team up for an exciting new project, The Wrong Girls, where Dylan will make her directorial debut alongside her stunning wife, who will star alongside a star-studded cast, including Alia Shawkat, Seth Rogen, LaKeith Stanfield, and Zack Fox.
"Took 13 years to get here but this is in fact the coolest day of my freakin' life," Dylan gushed in her heartfelt Instagram announcement on February 19.
From Friends to Soulmates
The lovebirds confirmed their relationship in October 2019 — six years after their paths first crossed on a film set.
"Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police," Dylan shared, posting an adorable photo booth moment with Kristen. Romance rumors buzzed when they were spotted kissing in New York City just months earlier.
Kristen revealed the big news of their engagement in November 2021 during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.
She was very deliberate about how she wanted to be proposed to.
"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," the Twilight star exclaimed. "She nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."
Two years prior, Kristen didn't hold back her feelings, stating: "I think good things happen fast. I have a couple plans that are, like, just the coolest things to do. It's pretty undeniable … When you know, you know. You know what I mean?"