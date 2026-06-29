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Kristen Stewart Sparks Concern as She Looks 'Uncomfortable' Next to Man on Stage at Biarritz Film Festival: Watch

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Source: MEGA

A video video of Kristen Stewart sparked a debate about personal space.

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June 29 2026, Published 4:06 p.m. ET

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Kristen Stewart's reaction to someone seemingly invading her personal space is circulating online.

The Twilight star, 36, attended the Biarritz Nouvelle Vague Film Festival on Thursday, June 25, where she served as the president of the jury for the event.

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Kristen Stewart Attended Biarritz Nouvelle Vague Film Festival

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Photo of Kristen Stewart served as president of the jury for the Biarritz Nouvelle Vague Film Festival.
Source: MEGA

Kristen Stewart served as president of the jury for the Biarritz Nouvelle Vague Film Festival.

A viral video captured the Spencer star standing on stage with a microphone in her hand as a man approached her from behind and whispered in her ear.

Stewart turned toward as she responded to the man, then stepped back as she took a seat on stage.

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Source: @Paamee_Ortiz/X

Fans believed Kristen Stewart looked visibly 'uncomfortable' while on stage.

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Kristen Stewart Sparked Reactions Online

Photo of Fans were divided on the viral video of Kristen Stewart.
Source: MEGA

Fans were divided on the viral video of Kristen Stewart.

Though The Chronology of Water director has yet to address the interaction, many users shared their reactions to the clip, pointing out her "uncomfortable expression with this man's closeness."

"F------ disgusting how people don't respect personal space. Even I, as a guy, have had to deal with abusers who don't respect boundaries. For a woman, it must be even worse because of feeling vulnerable," one user wrote via X, while another critic added, "There are people who don't understand what personal space is."

Others defended the interaction as innocent, saying that the man appeared to be a staff member.

"It is the translator and he is translating it for her, she puts on a face of attention, not of discomfort," one observer pointed out.

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Kristen Stewart Wrote a Movie With Partner Dylan Meyer

Photo of Kristen Stewart married Dylan Meyer in April 2025.
Source: MEGA

Kristen Stewart married Dylan Meyer in April 2025.

Stewart attended the French film festival alongside her wife, Dylan Meyer, whom she married in April 2025.

Meyer, 38, is set to direct her first movie, The Wrong Girls, where Stewart stars alongside Alia Shawkat as a pair of pot-loving best friends who find themselves in a case of mistaken identity.

"Me and Dylan are writing a movie," Stewart teased in a conversation with Interview Magazine in June 2023. "It's a stoner girl comedy, and it's really f------ stupid. I think you'll like it."

Inside Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart's Upcoming 'Stoner Girl Comedy'

Photo of Kristen Stewart stars in 'The Wrong Girls,' which marks Dylan Meyer's directorial debut.
Source: MEGA

Kristen Stewart stars in 'The Wrong Girls,' which marks Dylan Meyer's directorial debut.

Meyer, 38, said the film was inspired by the bond with her "best friend and producing partner" Maggie McLean.

"The babe I couldn't do anything without," Meyer told Entertainment Weekly on June 26. "It's a love letter to wayward chaotic women and the essential platonic partnerships that prop them up. The Wrong Girls may feature giant squids, Danish hitmen, talking cats, and supernatural abilities, but the emotional story and stakes are pure memoir."

The film is set to hit theaters on August 14.

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