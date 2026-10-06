Kristen Wiig Leaves Fans Stunned With 'Unrecognizable' Appearance at Paris Fashion Week: 'Genuinely Haunting'

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Kristen Wiig's appearance at Paris Fashion Week has fans doing a double take. The Palm Royale star, 53, turned heads in a black mini dress while attending Chanel's Spring/Summer 2027 fashion show on Monday, October 5.

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This is genuinely haunting I hate what is happening to women https://t.co/12r6cj3qfs — sugarpuss o’shea (@llanohen) October 6, 2026 Source: MEGA Kristen Wiig showed off her long legs while attending Paris Fashion Week.

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Kristen Wiig Made a Statement at Paris Fashion Week

Source: MEGA Kristen Wigg looked stunning in a Chanel mini dress while attending the designer's fashion show on October 5.

The strapless, body-hugging dress featured thin white stripes along both edges, while a Chanel logo in the same hue served as the only other detail. She paired the statement piece with red stiletto heels with a black peep-toe. Wiig also carried a coordinating black-and-white jacket but left it off to show off the skin-baring look.

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Fans Reacted to Kristen Wiig's Paris Fashion Week Look

Source: MEGA Kristen Wiig debuted a darker hair color during the Paris Fashion Week appearance.

Though the comedian's bold outfit drew attention, many critics called her appearance "unrecognizable." "I had to Google to see who this was and was STUNNED to see I absolutely recognized the old her but would have never guessed this was that same person," one observer wrote via X, while a second user said, "She used to look like a specific person. Now she just looks expensive." "She looks amazing," a third added. "If you’re envious that she had the money to get a minor, basically unnoticeable facelift, then save up some money and get yourself one."

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Has Kristen Wiig Had Plastic Surgery?

Source: MEGA Kristen Wigg has yet to confirm any plastic surgery procedures.

The drastic change could also be attributed to her debuting dark brunette hair instead of her usual blonde. Though the Bridesmaids star has not confirmed any plastic surgery procedures, she's made rare comments about the topic over the years.

Kristen Wiig on Plastic Surgery

Source: MEGA Kristen Wigg made a rare comment about plastic surgery in 2016.