or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kristen Wiig
OK LogoNEWS

Kristen Wiig Leaves Fans Stunned With 'Unrecognizable' Appearance at Paris Fashion Week: 'Genuinely Haunting'

Photo of Kristen Wiig
Source: MEGA

Kristen Wigg was called 'unrecognizable' by fans after a recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 6 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kristen Wiig's appearance at Paris Fashion Week has fans doing a double take.

The Palm Royale star, 53, turned heads in a black mini dress while attending Chanel's Spring/Summer 2027 fashion show on Monday, October 5.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: MEGA

Kristen Wiig showed off her long legs while attending Paris Fashion Week.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kristen Wiig Made a Statement at Paris Fashion Week

Photo of Kristen Wigg looked stunning in a Chanel mini dress while attending the designer's fashion show on October 6.
Source: MEGA

Kristen Wigg looked stunning in a Chanel mini dress while attending the designer's fashion show on October 5.

The strapless, body-hugging dress featured thin white stripes along both edges, while a Chanel logo in the same hue served as the only other detail.

She paired the statement piece with red stiletto heels with a black peep-toe.

Wiig also carried a coordinating black-and-white jacket but left it off to show off the skin-baring look.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Reacted to Kristen Wiig's Paris Fashion Week Look

Photo of Kristen Wiig debuted a darker hair color during the Paris Fashion Week appearance.
Source: MEGA

Kristen Wiig debuted a darker hair color during the Paris Fashion Week appearance.

Though the comedian's bold outfit drew attention, many critics called her appearance "unrecognizable."

"I had to Google to see who this was and was STUNNED to see I absolutely recognized the old her but would have never guessed this was that same person," one observer wrote via X, while a second user said, "She used to look like a specific person. Now she just looks expensive."

"She looks amazing," a third added. "If you’re envious that she had the money to get a minor, basically unnoticeable facelift, then save up some money and get yourself one."

MORE ON:
Kristen Wiig

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Has Kristen Wiig Had Plastic Surgery?

Photo of Kristen Wigg has yet to confirm any plastic surgery procedures.
Source: MEGA

Kristen Wigg has yet to confirm any plastic surgery procedures.

The drastic change could also be attributed to her debuting dark brunette hair instead of her usual blonde.

Though the Bridesmaids star has not confirmed any plastic surgery procedures, she's made rare comments about the topic over the years.

Kristen Wiig on Plastic Surgery

Photo of Kristen Wigg made a rare comment about plastic surgery in 2016.
Source: MEGA

Kristen Wigg made a rare comment about plastic surgery in 2016.

In 2016, while promoting Zoolander 2, she pointed out that "there are people trying so desperately to look young" who end up with excessive plastic surgery, similar to Wiig's character in the film, whose cheeks and lips were noticeably overfilled.

"It's a balance ... you know when people are older and get some little things done, if you want to do it, do it," she said in an interview at the time. "But I've noticed younger kids that do it, it makes them look older."

Though Wigg remains tight-lipped about cosmetic procedures, she is known to prioritize her wellness routine and make time for exercise around her busy schedule.

"I do a lot of walking," she told Allure in 2011. "I live between Central Park and the Hudson River, and those are two great places to walk and run. I also do yoga. A bunch of us have a private class once a week. When I'm working, I try to get something in a couple times a week."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.