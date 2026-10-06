Kristen Wiig Leaves Fans Stunned With 'Unrecognizable' Appearance at Paris Fashion Week: 'Genuinely Haunting'
Oct. 6 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Kristen Wiig's appearance at Paris Fashion Week has fans doing a double take.
The Palm Royale star, 53, turned heads in a black mini dress while attending Chanel's Spring/Summer 2027 fashion show on Monday, October 5.
Kristen Wiig Made a Statement at Paris Fashion Week
The strapless, body-hugging dress featured thin white stripes along both edges, while a Chanel logo in the same hue served as the only other detail.
She paired the statement piece with red stiletto heels with a black peep-toe.
Wiig also carried a coordinating black-and-white jacket but left it off to show off the skin-baring look.
Fans Reacted to Kristen Wiig's Paris Fashion Week Look
Though the comedian's bold outfit drew attention, many critics called her appearance "unrecognizable."
"I had to Google to see who this was and was STUNNED to see I absolutely recognized the old her but would have never guessed this was that same person," one observer wrote via X, while a second user said, "She used to look like a specific person. Now she just looks expensive."
"She looks amazing," a third added. "If you’re envious that she had the money to get a minor, basically unnoticeable facelift, then save up some money and get yourself one."
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Has Kristen Wiig Had Plastic Surgery?
The drastic change could also be attributed to her debuting dark brunette hair instead of her usual blonde.
Though the Bridesmaids star has not confirmed any plastic surgery procedures, she's made rare comments about the topic over the years.
Kristen Wiig on Plastic Surgery
In 2016, while promoting Zoolander 2, she pointed out that "there are people trying so desperately to look young" who end up with excessive plastic surgery, similar to Wiig's character in the film, whose cheeks and lips were noticeably overfilled.
"It's a balance ... you know when people are older and get some little things done, if you want to do it, do it," she said in an interview at the time. "But I've noticed younger kids that do it, it makes them look older."
Though Wigg remains tight-lipped about cosmetic procedures, she is known to prioritize her wellness routine and make time for exercise around her busy schedule.
"I do a lot of walking," she told Allure in 2011. "I live between Central Park and the Hudson River, and those are two great places to walk and run. I also do yoga. A bunch of us have a private class once a week. When I'm working, I try to get something in a couple times a week."