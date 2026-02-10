Kristen Wiig Admits She Had a 'Breakdown' During Season 33 of 'Saturday Night Live'

Article continues below advertisement

Kristen Wiig, the acclaimed comedian, recently shared her experiences during her time on Saturday Night Live, revealing the intense pressure she faced. On the January 21 episode of “Las Culturistas,” hosted by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, Wiig opened up about her struggles during her third season on the show.

In the 2007-2008 season, known as Season 33, Wiig felt overwhelmed, believing she had exhausted her creativity. “Three seasons in, [I was] having a breakdown being like, ‘I’ve done every voice. I have nothing,’” she said.

Yang echoed Wiig's sentiments, noting that during his second season, he too faced a creative block. He realized he had already utilized all his ideas from his audition. “That’s how you feel,” Wiig stated, emphasizing the common experience among SNL cast members.

To navigate these challenges, Wiig adapted her creative process. She moved away from her previous method of character creation, which revolved around voice, and began focusing on something else. “It became like physical,” she explained. This shift ultimately inspired one of her most beloved characters, a woman at a 1920s party who repeatedly states, “Don’t make me sing,” while clearly wanting to perform.

Despite these pressures, Wiig looks back on the show fondly. She stated, “Career-wise, like best years of my life,” and noted that her time with fellow cast members felt like “living with them” for seven years. This camaraderie provided a support system that helped her through challenging times. She learned that it is acceptable “to fail,” a lesson she finds difficult yet invaluable.

