or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kristen Wiig
OK LogoNEWS

Kristen Wiig Admits She Had a 'Breakdown' During Season 33 of 'Saturday Night Live'

split photo of Kristen Wiig
Source: MEGA; Las Culturistas/YouTube

Kristen Wiig revealed she experienced a creative breakdown during her time on 'SNL.'

Profile Image

Feb. 10 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kristen Wiig, the acclaimed comedian, recently shared her experiences during her time on Saturday Night Live, revealing the intense pressure she faced.

On the January 21 episode of “Las Culturistas,” hosted by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, Wiig opened up about her struggles during her third season on the show.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kristen Wiig reflected on the pressure she felt during her time on 'Saturday Night Live.'
Source: MEGA

Kristen Wiig reflected on the pressure she felt during her time on 'Saturday Night Live.'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

In the 2007-2008 season, known as Season 33, Wiig felt overwhelmed, believing she had exhausted her creativity. “Three seasons in, [I was] having a breakdown being like, ‘I’ve done every voice. I have nothing,’” she said.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Las Culturistas/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

Yang echoed Wiig's sentiments, noting that during his second season, he too faced a creative block. He realized he had already utilized all his ideas from his audition. “That’s how you feel,” Wiig stated, emphasizing the common experience among SNL cast members.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The star revealed she struggled creatively during her third season.
Source: Las Culturistas/YouTube

The star revealed she struggled creatively during her third season.

MORE ON:
Kristen Wiig

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

To navigate these challenges, Wiig adapted her creative process. She moved away from her previous method of character creation, which revolved around voice, and began focusing on something else. “It became like physical,” she explained. This shift ultimately inspired one of her most beloved characters, a woman at a 1920s party who repeatedly states, “Don’t make me sing,” while clearly wanting to perform.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kristen Wiig said she feared she had run out of ideas and characters.
Source: Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig said she feared she had run out of ideas and characters.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite these pressures, Wiig looks back on the show fondly.

She stated, “Career-wise, like best years of my life,” and noted that her time with fellow cast members felt like “living with them” for seven years. This camaraderie provided a support system that helped her through challenging times. She learned that it is acceptable “to fail,” a lesson she finds difficult yet invaluable.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Peacock/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement
image of The comedian shifted her approach, focusing more on physical comedy.
Source: Las Culturistas/YouTube

The comedian shifted her approach, focusing more on physical comedy.

Wiig's tenure on Saturday Night Live lasted from 2005 to 2012, during which she became a standout star.

She received four Emmy nominations for her work. After leaving the show, she returned to host five times, with her latest appearance occurring in 2024.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.