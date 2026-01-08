'Ice Barbie' Kristi Noem Takes Aim at Gavin Newsom: 'We’re Coming for You!'

Article continues below advertisement

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is making it clear: she’s targeting California Governor Gavin Newsom after President Donald Trump announced a fraud investigation into the state. During an appearance on Fox News with Jesse Watters, Noem responded to Newsom's taunt directed at Trump regarding the investigation into potential fraud.

"Bring it on," Watters said, citing Newsom’s challenge.

Source: Fox News Kristi Noem issued a warning to Gavin Newsom during a Fox News interview.

Noem declared, “Oh, we’ll be there. We think that this is just the tip of the iceberg. Minnesota is unbelievable, what we’ve seen, but it is leading us to networks all over the country and overseas, and we’re gonna follow every single one of them. Homeland Security Investigations is an incredible team of individuals who go after human traffickers and s-- traffickers, but the fraud that we have in our public programs that are tied to California, absolutely. We’re gonna come to you, Governor Newsom, and we’re going to arrest every single individual that has ties to this kind of stealing of taxpayer dollars and we will hold them accountable. We’ll bring them to justice.”

Source: MEGA Kristi Noem's comments followed Donald Trump’s announcement of a fraud investigation.

On Tuesday, January 6, Trump announced a probe into possible fraud involving taxpayer money, highlighting reports of widespread alleged misconduct in Minnesota. The allegations surrounding California came into focus thanks to a viral video by YouTuber Nick Shirley, which centered on daycare centers in Minneapolis.

Grab your popcorn ladies and gentlemen.🍿



President Trump announces an investigation into Gavin Newsom’s fraud in California. pic.twitter.com/jJ2qGvodry — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) January 6, 2026 Source: @SteveLovesAmmo/X

“California, under Governor Gavin Newscum, is more corrupt than Minnesota, if that’s possible??? The Fraud Investigation of California has begun. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Source: MEGA Gavin Newsom’s press office responded with a scathing statement online.

HAHAHAHAHA. Donald Trump is a deranged, habitual liar whose relationship with reality ended years ago.



This is not complicated. He spends his days posting whatever garbage his shriveled little brain can cough up — and Fox News dutifully treats it like the Lord's scripture.… https://t.co/xVHIqENZ0z — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 6, 2026 Source: @GovPressOffice/X

Source: MEGA Kristi Noem claimed Homeland Security would pursue fraud tied to California.