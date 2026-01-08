or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Gavin Newsom
OK LogoPolitics

'Ice Barbie' Kristi Noem Takes Aim at Gavin Newsom: 'We’re Coming for You!'

split photo of Kristi Noem & Gavin Newsom
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem threatened action against Gavin Newsom after Donald Trump announced a fraud probe.

Profile Image

Jan. 8 2026, Published 3:03 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is making it clear: she’s targeting California Governor Gavin Newsom after President Donald Trump announced a fraud investigation into the state.

During an appearance on Fox News with Jesse Watters, Noem responded to Newsom's taunt directed at Trump regarding the investigation into potential fraud.

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

"Bring it on," Watters said, citing Newsom’s challenge.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kristi Noem issued a warning to Gavin Newsom during a Fox News interview.
Source: Fox News

Kristi Noem issued a warning to Gavin Newsom during a Fox News interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Noem declared, “Oh, we’ll be there. We think that this is just the tip of the iceberg. Minnesota is unbelievable, what we’ve seen, but it is leading us to networks all over the country and overseas, and we’re gonna follow every single one of them. Homeland Security Investigations is an incredible team of individuals who go after human traffickers and s-- traffickers, but the fraud that we have in our public programs that are tied to California, absolutely. We’re gonna come to you, Governor Newsom, and we’re going to arrest every single individual that has ties to this kind of stealing of taxpayer dollars and we will hold them accountable. We’ll bring them to justice.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kristi Noem's comments followed Donald Trump’s announcement of a fraud investigation.
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem's comments followed Donald Trump’s announcement of a fraud investigation.

Article continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, January 6, Trump announced a probe into possible fraud involving taxpayer money, highlighting reports of widespread alleged misconduct in Minnesota. The allegations surrounding California came into focus thanks to a viral video by YouTuber Nick Shirley, which centered on daycare centers in Minneapolis.

MORE ON:
Gavin Newsom

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @SteveLovesAmmo/X
Article continues below advertisement

“California, under Governor Gavin Newscum, is more corrupt than Minnesota, if that’s possible??? The Fraud Investigation of California has begun. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Gavin Newsom’s press office responded with a scathing statement online.
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom’s press office responded with a scathing statement online.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @GovPressOffice/X
Article continues below advertisement
image of Kristi Noem claimed Homeland Security would pursue fraud tied to California.
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem claimed Homeland Security would pursue fraud tied to California.

In a fiery response, Newsom’s press office took to X, stating, “HAHAHAHAHA. Donald Trump is a deranged, habitual liar whose relationship with reality ended years ago. This is not complicated. He spends his days posting whatever garbage his shriveled little brain can cough up — and Fox News dutifully treats it like the Lord's scripture.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.