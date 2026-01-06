or
Gavin Newsom Blasts Donald Trump's 'Shriveled Little Brain' After President Announces Fraud Investigation Into California

Governor Gavin Newsom blasted Donald Trump's 'shriveled little brain' after the president announced a fraud investigation into California.

Jan. 6 2026, Published 3:41 p.m. ET

Gavin Newsom is once again taking shots at Donald Trump.

After the president, 79, announced a fraud investigation would be launched in California, Newsom, 58, wrote on X, "HAHAHAHAHA. Donald Trump is a deranged, habitual liar whose relationship with reality ended years ago. He spends his days posting whatever garbage his shriveled little brain can cough up — and Fox News dutifully treats it like the Lord’s scripture.”

Gavin Newsom Took Shots at Donald Trump

Gavin Newsom blasted Donald Trump's 'shriveled little brain.'

Hours before that, Trump had penned on his Truth Social page, “California, under Governor Gavin Newscum, is more corrupt than Minnesota, if that’s possible??? The Fraud Investigation of California has begun. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Trump Threatens to Launch Fraud Investigation into California

Donald Trump threatened to launch a fraud investigation into California.

Trump appeared to be referencing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who recently announced he was withdrawing from the 2026 gubernatorial race. Walz, 61, initially declared his bid for a third term in September 2025 but faced intense scrutiny over his handling of the state’s fraud scandal.

"I came to the conclusion that I can't give a political campaign my all. Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can't spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences," he told reporters on January 5. "So I've decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work."

Gavin Newsom

Tim Walz Faces Scrutiny Over State's Fraud Scandal

Tim Walz recently announced he was dropping out of the 2026 gubernatorial race.

Walz faced disapproval over the last few months due to his handling of significant Medicaid fraud during his administration.

In December 2025, a group of Minnesota House and Senate Republicans called for Walz to resign, alleging that half or more of the $18 billion paid through 14 Medicaid waiver programs could be fraudulent, per Fox 9.

More Than $100 Million in Fraud Was Uncovered

Kash Patel called recent discoveries of fraud 'just the tip of the iceberg.'

An online influencer uncovered more than $100 million in fraud after visiting several child care centers in Minnesota, which FBI Director Kash Patel has called "just the tip of the iceberg."

"Our caucus has been working to expose fraud for years and hold the Walz administration accountable. The amount of attention and outcry that you are seeing is a direct result of the massive frustration from Minnesota taxpayers who are tired of being ripped off by fraudsters," Lisa Demuth, Speaker of the House of Representatives, told Fox 9 on December 29.

