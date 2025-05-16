'Twisted Pony Show': Donald Trump's 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem Criticized for Backing Immigrants Competing in Reality TV Show for Citizenship
Donald Trump's Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is making headlines for her startling proposal of a reality television show that would see immigrants competing for fast-tracked citizenship.
Dubbed The American, the show would feature contestants undertaking various regionally specific challenges designed to showcase their perseverance and dedication to becoming citizens of the United States.
The 35-page pitch, which was proposed by Rob Worsoff, a writer and producer known for Duck Dynasty, outlines an ambitious competition where immigrants would hypothetically battle for citizenship by showcasing American culture.
It suggests the show could include physical tasks like “rolling logs in Wisconsin” and even assembly line work building a Model T Ford in Detroit.
While the idea sounds straight out of a sitcom, it seeks the serious prospect of serving as a platform for "a national dialogue on immigration."
Worsoff shared his intentions in a statement, saying, “I’m not affiliated with any political ideology. As an immigrant myself, I am merely trying to make a show that celebrates the immigration process, celebrates what it means to be American."
Noem, often labeled as "ICE Barbie" for her controversial approach to her role in Trump's cabinet, is reportedly excited about the show's potential.
A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed agency staff are actively reviewing the proposal and have performed outreach to various media networks, including Netflix.
However, some critics have emphasized the unprofessional optics of a game show being associated with serious immigration matters.
There are questions regarding whether it is appropriate to trivialize individuals' struggles for citizenship by turning their journeys into reality TV drama.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, called the idea a "sick and twisted pony show," while another asked: "So we’ve officially turned immigration into American Ninja Warrior? This is what happens when real leadership gets replaced with PR stunts."
Concerns extend beyond mere entertainment value, with insiders within the DHS expressing apprehension that this move could distract from pressing responsibilities.
With the Trump administration having taken a hard line on illegal immigration, Noem’s position has been critiqued as being more focused on "personal branding" than fulfilling her official duties, calling into question her commitment to her job.
Critics argued there is a fine line between showcasing the American experience and commodifying the immigration process.
“The focus on self-promotion is undermining our ability to deliver on President Trump's deportation mandate,” a source told The Daily Mail.
The portrayal of immigrants, who often face tremendous hardships, as contestants in a reality TV show could perpetuate negative stereotypes and raise ethical dilemmas concerning humanity and compassion.