'Twisted Pony Show': Donald Trump's 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem Criticized for Backing Immigrants Competing in Reality TV Show for Citizenship

The 35-page pitch, which was proposed by Rob Worsoff, a writer and producer known for Duck Dynasty, outlines an ambitious competition where immigrants would hypothetically battle for citizenship by showcasing American culture.

It suggests the show could include physical tasks like “rolling logs in Wisconsin” and even assembly line work building a Model T Ford in Detroit.

While the idea sounds straight out of a sitcom, it seeks the serious prospect of serving as a platform for "a national dialogue on immigration."

Worsoff shared his intentions in a statement, saying, “I’m not affiliated with any political ideology. As an immigrant myself, I am merely trying to make a show that celebrates the immigration process, celebrates what it means to be American."