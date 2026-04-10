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'I Will Be Your Trans Girl': Kristi Noem's Husband Bryon's Shocking Texts to Model Exposed as Kinky Cross-Dresser 'Wants to be a Woman So Bad'

Image of Bryon and Kristi Noem.
Source: @sdbryonnoem/Instagram

Former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's husband, Bryon, was exposed as a cross-dresser living a secret double life.

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April 10 2026, Published 4:02 p.m. ET

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Kristi Noem's husband reportedly wanted to be a woman "so bad."

In a bombshell report published by Daily Mail, the former Homeland Security secretary's spouse of more than 30 years, Bryon Noem, was exposed for allegedly sending shocking texts to his secret online lover Shy Sotomayor about his desire to transition.

The news outlet's exposé included texts and phone calls between Bryon and the s-- worker, whom he supposedly said he'd leave his wife for.

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Image of Bryon Noem reportedly told an online model he wanted to be a woman 'so bad.'
Source: Bryon Noem/Facebook

Bryon Noem reportedly told an online model he wanted to be a woman 'so bad.'

Daily Mail confirmed one of the phone numbers involved in the exchanges belonged to Bryon, claiming he also paid for their conversations using an email with the pseudonym "Chrystalballz666." At one point during the chats, Kristi's cross-dressing husband revealed he wanted to go by the name Crystal and be a transgender woman.

In one of the messages provided by Shy — a 5-foot-tall mistress with massive size 2500cc b------, who received thousands of dollars from Bryon in exchange for fetish-related online banter.

"So much better than your wife, aren't I?" the adult entertainer boldly asked Bryon of President Donald Trump's former Cabinet member.

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Kristi Noem's Husband Bryon Told Online S-- Worker She's 'So Much Better' Than His Wife

Image of Bryon Noem allegedly told a s-- worker she was 'so much better' than his wife, Kristi.
Source: @kristinoem/x

Bryon Noem allegedly told a s-- worker she was 'so much better' than his wife, Kristi.

In response, Bryon confessed, "You're so much better."

Elsewhere in their messages, Bryon shockingly told Shy, "I can see us leaving our spouses for each other."

At one point, he asked, "Do you want me to be a woman?" though she countered: "Do you want to be a woman for me?"

"I think I do," he confessed, as his kinky admirer declared, "I think you’d make a great woman."

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'I Will Be Your Trans Girl'

Image of Kristi Noem tied the knot with her husband, Bryon, in 1992.
Source: @KristiNoem/x

Kristi Noem tied the knot with her husband, Bryon, in 1992.

"I would have to agree with you," Bryon continued before listing various procedures he'd love to have done like "hair removal," have "huge fake t---," a-- implants and hormones."

In a separate conversation from January, the same month Shy revealed to Bryon that she had figured out his identity, Kristi's husband candidly told the online model: "I will be your trans girl. Long hair, big lips. B----. Pierced b----."

"Mmmm good, I'll make you the prettiest trans girl ever," she replied.

Kristi Noem 'Devastated' After Husband Bryon's 'Double Life' Exposed

Image of Kristi Noem is reportedly 'devastated' by bombshell accusations made against her husband.
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem is reportedly 'devastated' by bombshell accusations made against her husband.

Still dreaming of changing genders, Bryon begged, "I want to be a Crystal so bad. I want to be a woman so bad."

The release of Bryon's eyebrow-raising conversations comes weeks after Daily Mail exposed his "double life" in a scandalous report about his communication with fetish models and "bimbofication" obsession.

In response to the allegations, Kristi is said to be "devastated" by what has been unearthed.

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