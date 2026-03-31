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Home > Politics > Kristi Noem Latest News, Updates & Gossip
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Kristi Noem Is 'Devastated' by Bombshell Exposé About Husband's Alleged Cross-Dressing Double Life: 'The Family Was Blindsided'

photo of kristi noem and bryon noem
Source: @kristinoem/x

Kristi and Bryon Noem have been married since 1992.

March 31 2026, Published 2:51 p.m. ET

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Kristi Noem is shattered by the explosive new report that her husband leads a cross-dressing double life in which he chats online with fetish models.

"Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time," a representative for the former Department of Homeland Security chief told an outlet on Tuesday, March 31.

The same publication revealed on Tuesday that Bryon Noem has allegedly been messaging women from the "bimbofication" scene, in which adult entertainers enhance their b----- with tons of saline to make them to look like "Barbie dolls."

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Bryon Noem Is Into 'Bimbofication'

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image of The Noem's have three adult children.
Source: Kristi Noem/Facebook

The Noem's have three adult children.

Daily Mail said they "reviewed hundreds of messages" between Bryon, 56, and three women, whose "huge, huge ridiculous b----" he complimented and claimed to covet.

In photos obtained by the outlet, the insurance agent — who shares three adult children with 54-year-old Kristi — can be seen wearing hot pants and tight tops stuffed with what appear to be balloons.

Bryon made no effort to conceal his face in the images and is shown in some puckering up for the camera.

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'I Deny the Second Part'

image of Bryon Noem has not denied the allegations.
Source: Bryon Noem/Facebook

Bryon Noem has not denied the allegations.

Daily Mail reported that Bryon didn't deny messaging s-- workers and sharing photos of himself dressed as a woman while the DHS Secretary was leading an aggressive, high-profile ICE deportation campaign.

However, when it was implied that he discussed his wife with the adult performers, which could potentially lead to Kristi being blackmailed, Bryon responded, "Yeah, I made no comments like that, that would lead to that. I deny the second part of that."

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Kristi Noem Once Said Her Family Was 'an Open Book'

image of The family has asked 'for privacy and prayers.'
Source: Bryon Noem/Facebook

The family has asked 'for privacy and prayers.'

Kristi and Bryon met in high school and wed in 1992. They are parents to two daughters, Kassidy, 31, and Kennedy, 29, and a son, Booker, 23.

In a 2022 interview, the former governor of South Dakota described herself and her family as "an open book," claiming they're very "transparent."

Ironically, before Bryon's secret life made headlines, Kristi was facing ongoing public scrutiny over her alleged affair with Donald Trump senior advisor Corey Lewandowski.

Rumors About Kristi Noem's Affair Have Been Swirling for Years

image of Corey Lewandowski was allegedly fired from his role as a special government employee after being spotted on a tropical vacation with Kristi Noem.
Source: mega

Corey Lewandowski was allegedly fired from his role as a special government employee after being spotted on a tropical vacation with Kristi Noem.

Reports of a romantic relationship between the pair first emerged in September 2021.

As OK! previously reported, Corey, 52, was allegedly fired from his role as a special government employee on March 25 after being photographed with Kristi during a trip to South America.

The political advisor's axing followed the president's shocking move to replace "ICE Barbie" with Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) as DHS Secretary.

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