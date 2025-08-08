Kristi Noem Blasts 'South Park' as 'Petty' After Show Depicts Her as Dog-Shooting ICE Agent

Article continues below advertisement

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem issued a scathing statement after South Park parodied her in the second episode of Season 27. The installment, titled “Got a Nut,” aired on Wednesday, August 6, and depicted Noem as a dog-shooting ICE agent. During the episode, the White House official hunted down any individuals suspected of being Hispanic and raided the set of Dora the Explorer Live! while sporting huge lips.

Kristi Noem Calls the Show 'Lazy'

Source: Comedy Central/Paramount Kristi Noem admitted she did not watch the 'South Park' episode despite finding it to be 'petty.'

“It never ends, but it’s so lazy to constantly make fun of women for how they look,” Noem told Glenn Beck on his radio show. “It’s always the liberals and the extremists who do that,” she added. “If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can’t; they just pick something petty like that.” Although she was aware of South Park’s parody, she admitted she didn’t watch the episode because she was “going over budget numbers and stuff.”

Kristi Noem Confesses She Shot Her Dog

Source: mega Kristi Noem confessed in her memoir that she shot her dog because it was too aggressive.

The controversial episode also played off of Noem’s previous confession about shooting her 14-month-old dog, Cricket, because it was too aggressive. Noem admitted she lured her dog to a gravel pit before she shot and killed the wire-haired pointer. Her shocking story was cited in her 2024 memoir, No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong With Politics and How We Move America Forward.

J.D. Vance Responds to 'South Park' Parody

Source: Comedy Central/Paramount J.D. Vance said he 'finally made it' after he was parodied on 'South Park.'

Vice President J.D. Vance was also given a satirical illustration in the animated Comedy Central show, as in the same episode, he was depicted as an annoying man-baby who was being knocked around by President Donald Trump. The VP, however, reacted with less fire — taking to X with a short message for the public: “Well, I’ve finally made it."

Homeland Security Uses Image From 'South Park' to Promote ICE

Source: Comedy Central/Paramount Homeland Security used a direct image from 'South Park' to promote their ICE website.