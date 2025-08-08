Kristi Noem Blasts 'South Park' as 'Petty' After Show Depicts Her as Dog-Shooting ICE Agent
Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem issued a scathing statement after South Park parodied her in the second episode of Season 27. The installment, titled “Got a Nut,” aired on Wednesday, August 6, and depicted Noem as a dog-shooting ICE agent.
During the episode, the White House official hunted down any individuals suspected of being Hispanic and raided the set of Dora the Explorer Live! while sporting huge lips.
Kristi Noem Calls the Show 'Lazy'
“It never ends, but it’s so lazy to constantly make fun of women for how they look,” Noem told Glenn Beck on his radio show.
“It’s always the liberals and the extremists who do that,” she added. “If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can’t; they just pick something petty like that.”
Although she was aware of South Park’s parody, she admitted she didn’t watch the episode because she was “going over budget numbers and stuff.”
Kristi Noem Confesses She Shot Her Dog
The controversial episode also played off of Noem’s previous confession about shooting her 14-month-old dog, Cricket, because it was too aggressive. Noem admitted she lured her dog to a gravel pit before she shot and killed the wire-haired pointer. Her shocking story was cited in her 2024 memoir, No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong With Politics and How We Move America Forward.
- Meghan McCain Calls Out 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem Over Her Recent 'Photo Op' Where She Pointed a Gun to an Agent's Head
- 'Hot' Kristi Noem Will Still Become U.S. Department of Homeland Security Head Despite Killing Her Dog, Fox News Host Claims
- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Repeatedly Dodges Questions on Whether She'd 'Go After' Democratic Mayors Who Welcome Undocumented Immigrants
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
J.D. Vance Responds to 'South Park' Parody
Vice President J.D. Vance was also given a satirical illustration in the animated Comedy Central show, as in the same episode, he was depicted as an annoying man-baby who was being knocked around by President Donald Trump.
The VP, however, reacted with less fire — taking to X with a short message for the public: “Well, I’ve finally made it."
Homeland Security Uses Image From 'South Park' to Promote ICE
South Park Season 27 is only two episodes into its series, but it has already received a direct statement from the White House itself. After Episode 1 portrayed the president in bed with Satan, they called out the contentious show for losing its relevance since it first aired in 1997.
“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” the White House wrote.
Despite blowback from Trump’s estate, Homeland Security shockingly used an ICE-related still from Episode 1 to promote the government-official ICE website. South Park didn’t find the acknowledgement complimentary, though, and hit back with a tweet, saying, “Wait, so we ARE relevant? #eatabagofd----.”