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Kristin Cavallari Says She Loaned Her Dad $250K But Knows She'll 'Never See That Money' Again

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Kristin Cavallari revealed she lost a six-figure loan to her father during her time on 'The Hills.'

Oct. 17 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Kristin Cavallari said two loans to her father left her with a financial loss she no longer expects to recover.

"My dad came to me when I was filming The Hills, so I must have been 22, and asked to borrow a large sum of money — six figures," she explained in an October 14 Instagram video promoting a discussion about finances.

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Cavallari's Father Promised to Repay the First Loan

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Source: MEGA

Kristin Cavallari's father failed to repay his debt as promised and instead asked his daughter for additional funds.

The reality star recalled making good money while filming the show, but the loan was still a substantial commitment.

"But I lent it to him, and he promised he would pay me back. He probably said six months, and he was going to give me interest on top of it," explained the New York Times bestselling author.

The repayment never came. Instead, her father later approached her for another six-figure loan.

"And I said to him, 'You haven't even acknowledged the first payment, and now you want more money?'" she recalled asking.

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She Agreed to Lend Him More Money

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While she was hesitant, Kristin Cavallari still extended another loan, resulting in an unrecoverable family debt of roughly $250,000.

Despite questioning her father's request, Cavallari agreed to lend him the additional sum. Looking back, the 39-year-old acknowledged that she had been too willing to help, even with the first debt unresolved.

"But because I'm such a f------ sucker — or I was at the time — I lent him more money," she admitted.

The decision left her with a total outstanding amount of roughly $250,000, money she now believes she will never recover.

"I will never see that money," she stated.

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Cavallari Calls the $250K a Bad Business Decision

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Source: MEGA

Kristin Cavallari bluntly called the quarter-million-dollar deficit a costly financial mistake.

The entrepreneur was blunt about the financial consequences of the loans, describing the situation as a costly mistake.

"So when I tell you I'm in the hole with my own dad a quarter of a million dollars, that's — talk about a bad business decision," admitted the Laguna Beach alum.

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She's Encouraging Women to Talk Openly About Money

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Kristin Cavallari used the Instagram caption to challenge the taboo around women discussing wealth.

In the Instagram caption accompanying the video, Cavallari challenged the idea that money should be a restricted subject for half the population.

"We're talking all things MONEY this week!! I'm over money being a taboo topic for women," she wrote. "If you wanna chase the bag, this one's for you 💰."

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She Emphasizes the Importance of Setting Boundaries

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Kristin Cavallari linked the financial loss to her inability to stand her ground.

Cavallari revealed that the financial quagmire between her and her father boiled down to her lack of firmness. During a July appearance on Emma Grede's "Aspire" podcast, she reflected on the difficulty of setting boundaries with family.

"I think at the time, I didn't know how to say no to my dad," she admitted. "That's also been sort of like a big life lesson for me."

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