Kristin Cavallari Exposes Her Butt in Tiny String Bikini While Lounging in Cabo: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kristin Cavallari stripped down to a barely-there bikini during a luxury vacation. The reality star, 38, bared her backside while soaking in the sun in Cabo San Lucas on Monday, August 11. Cavallari turned around and flashed her butt to the camera as she sat on the edge of an infinity pool.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram Kristin Cavallari showed off her figure in a skimpy swimsuit.

She ran her hands through her soaked blonde strands and glanced off to the side in black sunglasses. In another snapshot, the fashion designer leaned back on her elbows and gazed at the ocean in the distance. She later climbed into the pool, lay on her back and tanned under the sunshine. The words "Home Sweet Home" were carved into the sand in the background. "Cabo made me do it," she captioned the photo dump. WWE star Nikki Garcia commented with fire emojis, while stylist Dani Michelle said, "she’s [sic] thrives in caboooo." However, other fans critiqued Cavallari for sharing too many swimsuit posts. "Sweetie, you’re better than all these bikini pics," one user wrote. "Come on, show us your talent and your intelligence that would be so much more interesting content."

Article continues below advertisement

Kristin Cavallari's Recent Bikini Snaps

Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram Kristin Cavallari tanned by the pool.

On July 7, Cavallari showed off her toned tummy in a red and white floral thong and cropped white tee that read, "Don't talk to me. I'm on vacation." She hiked up her bottoms, revealing a tan line from the two-piece bathing suit. "Mood for the whole month," she captioned the post and credited her gold necklace to her jewelry brand, Uncommon James. One day prior, the reality star published a sweet selfie in the same swimsuit with Justin Anderson. "Not my boyfriend," she clarified in the caption. "Body language is saying something different 🔥❤️," a fan noted.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram Kristin Cavallari enjoyed the sunshine in Cabo.

On July 5, she flaunted her fit physique while showing her swim look from head to toe. "I’m a mommy," she referenced the viral Love Island quote, while Anderson replied, "mamacita?" Heidi Montag commented heart eyes and raised hands, while Tamra Judge added fire emojis.

Kristin Cavallari's Recent Breakup

Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram Kristin Cavallari exposed her midriff.