Kristin Davis Admits She Was Intimidated by 'SATC' Costar Cynthia Nixon: 'I Didn't Talk to Her a Ton in the Beginning'

Article continues below advertisement

Kristin Davis revealed that she initially found Cynthia Nixon intimidating when they began working together on S-- and the City. The actress, who played Charlotte York opposite Nixon's Miranda Hobbes, looked back at their early interactions on her podcast, "Are You A Charlotte?" Speaking with guest Jane Leeves, Davis explained that Nixon's impressive theatre background made her hesitant to approach her costar. Although the two eventually became close friends, their relationship did not begin with the easy familiarity Davis shared with some of the show's other leading women.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Didn't Talk to Her a Ton in the Beginning'

Source: MEGA Davis revealed it took her 'a while' to talk to Nixon.

The Couples Retreat star revealed that she felt intimidated by Nixon when they first met on the set of the HBO series. Since Nixon already had a strong presence in the industry, Davis felt a little nervous around her. "I didn't talk to her a ton in the beginning," Davis recalled. "It took me a while." Before joining the show, Nixon had performed in well-known theatre productions, including The Real Thing and Hurlyburly.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Jessica Parker Made Her Feel Welcome

Source: MEGA Davis explained how quickly Parker became her friend.

While Davis was nervous around Nixon, she revealed that her experience of meeting with other costars was different. Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw, made an effort to welcome her, while Davis had already crossed paths with Kim Cattrall, who portrayed Samantha Jones. "Sarah Jessica was really like, 'Come here, come in my trailer!'" Davis said, recalling Parker's warm approach. Davis also remembered meeting Cattrall in Vancouver before filming for her show began. The Sutton Place Hotel was a familiar place where people in their circle would meet, so she had already crossed paths with Cattrall before they started working together on the show.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'She Is Committed and Very Serious About Her Craft'

Source: MEGA Nixon is considered one of the most dedicated stars in the television industry.

During the conversation, Leeves offered a possible reason why Nixon might have seemed intimidating to people when they first met her. She explained that the Baby's Day's Out star has always been dedicated to her work, especially acting, which can make her look intense. "I think it's a weight she carries as an actor," Leeves said. "She is committed and very serious about her craft. And you pick up on that, which is magnificent." Davis agreed and said, "I think she's less like this now than she used to be in a way."

From Early Awkwardness to a Lasting Friendship

Source: MEGA The costars now share a close bond despite the show's conclusion.