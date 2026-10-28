Kristin Davis Admits She Was Intimidated by 'SATC' Costar Cynthia Nixon: 'I Didn't Talk to Her a Ton in the Beginning'
Oct. 28 2026, Published 7:24 a.m. ET
Kristin Davis revealed that she initially found Cynthia Nixon intimidating when they began working together on S-- and the City.
The actress, who played Charlotte York opposite Nixon's Miranda Hobbes, looked back at their early interactions on her podcast, "Are You A Charlotte?"
Speaking with guest Jane Leeves, Davis explained that Nixon's impressive theatre background made her hesitant to approach her costar. Although the two eventually became close friends, their relationship did not begin with the easy familiarity Davis shared with some of the show's other leading women.
'I Didn't Talk to Her a Ton in the Beginning'
The Couples Retreat star revealed that she felt intimidated by Nixon when they first met on the set of the HBO series. Since Nixon already had a strong presence in the industry, Davis felt a little nervous around her.
"I didn't talk to her a ton in the beginning," Davis recalled. "It took me a while."
Before joining the show, Nixon had performed in well-known theatre productions, including The Real Thing and Hurlyburly.
Sarah Jessica Parker Made Her Feel Welcome
While Davis was nervous around Nixon, she revealed that her experience of meeting with other costars was different. Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw, made an effort to welcome her, while Davis had already crossed paths with Kim Cattrall, who portrayed Samantha Jones.
"Sarah Jessica was really like, 'Come here, come in my trailer!'" Davis said, recalling Parker's warm approach.
Davis also remembered meeting Cattrall in Vancouver before filming for her show began. The Sutton Place Hotel was a familiar place where people in their circle would meet, so she had already crossed paths with Cattrall before they started working together on the show.
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'She Is Committed and Very Serious About Her Craft'
During the conversation, Leeves offered a possible reason why Nixon might have seemed intimidating to people when they first met her. She explained that the Baby's Day's Out star has always been dedicated to her work, especially acting, which can make her look intense.
"I think it's a weight she carries as an actor," Leeves said. "She is committed and very serious about her craft. And you pick up on that, which is magnificent."
Davis agreed and said, "I think she's less like this now than she used to be in a way."
From Early Awkwardness to a Lasting Friendship
Once Davis started working with Nixon, she kept a strong bond with her costar throughout the six seasons of the show.
They also worked together on two films and three seasons of its follow-up, And Just Like That..., which concluded in 2025.
In a previous episode of Davis's podcast, Nixon recalled mistakenly thinking that Davis was Kristin Scott Thomas when she first heard her name. "I didn't know who you were, but I looked at the way you spelled your first name with an 'i,' which is unusual — with two is," she shared.
"And I basically — I decided you were Kristin Scott Thomas," she said, as Davis quipped, "You must have been really disappointed."
The Little Darlings star told her friend that she was glad the misunderstanding was quickly cleared up.
"That's adorable that you thought you were going to do the pilot of S-- and the City with Kristin Scott Thomas. I mean, I wish I was Kristin Scott Thomas," Davis said, to which Nixon replied, "I don't wish you were. No, I'm glad you're you."