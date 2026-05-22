What to Know About Kyle Busch's Family Life Following His Death: Meet the Late NASCAR Driver's Parents, Brother, Wife and Children

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Tom and Gaye Busch

Source: MEGA Kyle Busch was a two-time NASCAR champion.

Racing had always been at the center of Kyle Busch's family. The late legendary NASCAR driver was born to parents Tom and Gaye Busch in Las Vegas, Nev., on May 2, 1985. Tom worked as a mechanic at a Ford dealership while also building a reputation as a successful late model stock car driver and track champion in Nevada. His short-track racing stint later inspired both Kyle and Kurt to follow in his footsteps. "I like it now a lot better than in the old days when I owned both cars," Tom said in a 2021 interview. "They raced each other so hard. Basically, Kyle had my old car, and Kurt had Kurt's car. There were no spare parts. We didn't have enough parts to race two cars. They were both out there on my dime racing each other. They raced each other hard but clean, but if there was one slip — well, let's just say we used to have a lot of fun racing." Meanwhile, Gaye served as an official at Craig Road Speedway. Per Kyle, their mom only allowed him and his brother to race under one condition. "The biggest thing was working in the school district; she always had access to our grades, so she knew what they really were, and you had to have good grades in order to go racing," he shared.

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Kurt Busch

Source: @kurtbusch/Instagram Kyle Bucsh died at the age of 41 on May 21.

Kyle's brother, Kurt, is also a successful stock car racing driver. When Kyle scored his first win with RCR at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., in 2023, the brothers became "the winningest brothers" in NASCAR history, surpassing Bobby and Donnie Allison. In 2019, Kurt lost the Food City 500 to Kyle. "[I] really wanted to beat [his brother]," he told Fox Sports One. "I was going to wreck him. I was wanting to stay close enough so that when we took the white [flag] I was going to just drive straight into 3 and 4. I mean he's already won. I figured he could give a little love to his brother. I wanted that one bad. I feel like him right now. I'm all mad because I didn't win." Kurt was first married to Eva Bryan from 2006 to 2011, and then to Ashley Van Metre from 2017 to 2022.

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Samantha Busch

Source: @samanthabusch/Instagram Kyle Busch died following a 'severe illness.'

Kyle met his future wife, Samantha Busch, while she was working as a promotional model in 2007. The lifestyle blogger opened up about their first meeting in a 2023 Instagram post, writing, "16 years ago ... the promo model agency I worked for sent me down to Indianapolis to work for Chevy getting people hyped up for the races. I was going into my senior year of college at Purdue at the time, a sorority girl and no big surprise not the sportiest of types. So I can honestly say it was my first time at a race track!" According to Samantha, that day was "crazy hot," so she gladly took the opportunity when a staffer offered her a ride in one of the race cars. "So needless to say I hopped in the car and the first thing I said when I saw him in his Chevy tee and ice cold car was, 'Wow you got a way better assignment then I did,'" she recalled. "He looked at me funny assuming I knew who he was and we were off. I did most of the talking, big surprise, and then invited him to hang out with a group of us going out that night to which he declined bc he had to work. Little did I know he had a truck race. So I thought that was the end of that until Mr. Shy had someone ask me for my number." They continued communicating via phone until she graduated from Purdue University in 2008 with a bachelor's degree in psychology. Kyle then proposed to Samantha at the Daytona International Speedway, and they exchanged vows in a ceremony at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago on December 31, 2010. In 2015, the couple founded The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund, which helps families and couples with IVF and fertility treatment.

Brexton Busch and Lennix Busch

Source: @samanthabusch/Instagram He was a father-of-two.