Kyle Richards' Raciest Bikini Moments: Photos
Kyle Richards Is Aging Like a Fine Wine
Kyle Richards set pulses racing when she posted a sizzling photo of herself in a red thong bikini, flaunting her ageless beauty as she enjoyed her Lake Tahoe trip.
She wrote in the caption, "Had such a peaceful vacation in beautiful Lake Tahoe 🙏 Lake Tahoe is one of my favorite spots on earth. Spent our days cooking , making s’mores, playing pool , kayaking .. Can’t wait to get back there 💙 @tahoeluxuryproperties."
She Showed Off Her Rear
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star sent fans into a frenzy when she dropped a racy photo in April 2022, showing herself rocking a black one-piece swimsuit that accentuated her rear and legs.
"I ain’t no hollaback girl 🗣," she captioned the snap from her Montage Laguna Beach vacation.
Kyle Richards Posed With Another Housewife
Rocking a bright pink top, Richards looked radiant in a selfie she captured with bikini-clad Teresa Giudice.
Kyle Richards Shared a Thirst Trap
Richards slayed in a black bikini top with neon pink and yellow trim, paired with matching low-rise bottom in a July 2021 selfie. She flaunted her ripped midsection as she posed while touching her light blue hat that completed her chic look.
"Like my hat? #thirstythursday 😜 @champagnepapi 🗣 I’m upping my game cc @lisarinna," she captioned the post.
Stunning as Ever
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Flashback Friday #TequilqTerryturned40 glasses @annakarinkarlssonofficial 🐆 outfit details in stories," she wrote in the caption of a throwback photo in July 2021.
In the snap, Richards proved she was still in the best shape of her life by displaying her toned beach body in a red and white spotted bikini top, high-waisted bottom and a matching open-front cover-up. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings, sunglasses, a stack of bracelets and a gold necklace.
A Fun Day in Colorado
Richards was all smiles as she showed off her paddleboarding skills in a black swimsuit during a sunny vacation in Aspen, Colo.
"Missing my happy place already ❤️ @retrospec 🏄🏽♀️🚣🏻♀️," said Richards.
Bikini Babe
In May 2021, the mom-of-four got her daily dose of Vitamin D as she basked in the sun near a pool in a teeny tiny bikini.
"'Hurry up Ramona, I can barely breathe' 📸 @ramonasinger #rhobh #rhony," Richards cheekily captioned the photo taken by Ramona Singer.
Wild and Free
Richards looked like she was still in her 30s in the April 2021 photo of herself enjoying a boat ride around Turks and Caicos.
Kyle Richards Spilled Out of Her Suit
Richards paraded her curves and buns in a skimpy one-piece swimsuit with bold cutouts in a February 2021 flashback snap.