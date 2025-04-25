or
Article continues below advertisement
Kyle Richards' Raciest Bikini Moments: Photos

kyle richards sexiest bikini moments
Source: @kylerichards18/Instagram

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kyle Richards flaunts her bikini body from time to time. See the sizzling photos, here!

By:

April 25 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Kyle Richards Is Aging Like a Fine Wine

kyle richards sexiest bikini moments
Source: @kylerichards18/Instagram

Kyle Richards teased fans with bikini photos from her Lake Tahoe vacation.

Kyle Richards set pulses racing when she posted a sizzling photo of herself in a red thong bikini, flaunting her ageless beauty as she enjoyed her Lake Tahoe trip.

She wrote in the caption, "Had such a peaceful vacation in beautiful Lake Tahoe 🙏 Lake Tahoe is one of my favorite spots on earth. Spent our days cooking , making s’mores, playing pool , kayaking .. Can’t wait to get back there 💙 @tahoeluxuryproperties."

Article continues below advertisement

She Showed Off Her Rear

kyle richards sexiest bikini moments
Source: @kylerichards18/Instagram

Kyle Richards showcased her flawless beach body in a snap.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star sent fans into a frenzy when she dropped a racy photo in April 2022, showing herself rocking a black one-piece swimsuit that accentuated her rear and legs.

"I ain’t no hollaback girl 🗣," she captioned the snap from her Montage Laguna Beach vacation.

Article continues below advertisement

Kyle Richards Posed With Another Housewife

kyle richards sexiest bikini moments
Source: @kylerichards18/Instagram

She teased the premiere of 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' in a post.

Rocking a bright pink top, Richards looked radiant in a selfie she captured with bikini-clad Teresa Giudice.

Article continues below advertisement

Kyle Richards Shared a Thirst Trap

kyle richards sexiest bikini moments
Source: @kylerichards18/Instagram

Kyle Richards showed off her body in a 2021 mirror selfie.

Richards slayed in a black bikini top with neon pink and yellow trim, paired with matching low-rise bottom in a July 2021 selfie. She flaunted her ripped midsection as she posed while touching her light blue hat that completed her chic look.

"Like my hat? #thirstythursday 😜 @champagnepapi 🗣 I’m upping my game cc @lisarinna," she captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Stunning as Ever

kyle richards sexiest bikini moments
Source: @kylerichards18/Instagram

Kyle Richards shared a throwback photo in July 2021.

"Flashback Friday #TequilqTerryturned40 glasses @annakarinkarlssonofficial 🐆 outfit details in stories," she wrote in the caption of a throwback photo in July 2021.

In the snap, Richards proved she was still in the best shape of her life by displaying her toned beach body in a red and white spotted bikini top, high-waisted bottom and a matching open-front cover-up. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings, sunglasses, a stack of bracelets and a gold necklace.

Article continues below advertisement

A Fun Day in Colorado

kyle richards sexiest bikini moments
Source: @kylerichards18/Instagram

Kyle Richards flashed her muscles during the outing.

Richards was all smiles as she showed off her paddleboarding skills in a black swimsuit during a sunny vacation in Aspen, Colo.

"Missing my happy place already ❤️ @retrospec 🏄🏽‍♀️🚣🏻‍♀️," said Richards.

Article continues below advertisement

Bikini Babe

kyle richards sexiest bikini moments
Source: @kylerichards18/Instagram

She spent the day with Ramona Singer in May 2021.

In May 2021, the mom-of-four got her daily dose of Vitamin D as she basked in the sun near a pool in a teeny tiny bikini.

"'Hurry up Ramona, I can barely breathe' 📸 @ramonasinger #rhobh #rhony," Richards cheekily captioned the photo taken by Ramona Singer.

Article continues below advertisement

Wild and Free

kyle richards sexiest bikini moments
Source: @kylerichards18/Instagram

Kyle Richards enjoyed a Turks and Caicos getaway.

Richards looked like she was still in her 30s in the April 2021 photo of herself enjoying a boat ride around Turks and Caicos.

Article continues below advertisement

Kyle Richards Spilled Out of Her Suit

kyle richards sexiest bikini moments
Source: @kylerichards18/Instagram

She shared a throwback snap from her Mykonos vacation.

Richards paraded her curves and buns in a skimpy one-piece swimsuit with bold cutouts in a February 2021 flashback snap.

