Kyle Richards' Raciest Bikini Moments: Photos

Kyle Richards set pulses racing when she posted a sizzling photo of herself in a red thong bikini, flaunting her ageless beauty as she enjoyed her Lake Tahoe trip.

She wrote in the caption, "Had such a peaceful vacation in beautiful Lake Tahoe 🙏 Lake Tahoe is one of my favorite spots on earth. Spent our days cooking , making s’mores, playing pool , kayaking .. Can’t wait to get back there 💙 @tahoeluxuryproperties."