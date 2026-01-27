Politics Kyle Rittenhouse Urges Gun Owners to 'Carry Everywhere' After Second Deadly ICE Shooting, Draws Comparisons Between Himself and Alex Pretti Source: mega Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of murdering two people during a protest against police violence at just 17. Allie Fasanella Jan. 27 2026, Published 6:35 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Kyle Rittenhouse is encouraging gun owners to "carry everywhere" after Donald Trump condemned ICE shooting victim Alex Pretti for having a gun on him when he was killed. Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of murdering two men during a 2020 protest against police violence when he was just 17, made the statement via X on Monday, January 26, following Pretti's killing. "It is your right," the 23-year-old declared, adding the hashtag, "#ShallNotBeInfringed."

Article continues below advertisement

Kyle Rittenhouse Takes Shots at Joe Biden

Source: mega Kyle Rittenhouse claimed his statement had nothing to do with Alex Pretti's death.

However, Rittenhouse denied his post was in reference to what happened to the 37-year-old ICU nurse in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday, January 24. "I'm so confused. I agree with your take, but I thought you were on the side that thinks Alex Pretti's death was justified," someone replied, to which he responded, "I wasn’t aware of ever making any comments on Pretti’s death." The self-described Second Amendment advocate then proceeded to blame former President Joe Biden for the unrest in Minneapolis, writing, "Communists are gay. And anti-2A people are gay. Biden’s failed open borders policies created this ENTIRE mess."

Article continues below advertisement

The same people wanting to silence me are now begging me to comment.



My comment:



Communists are gay. And anti-2A people are gay.



Biden's failed open borders policies created this ENTIRE mess.#ShallNotBeInfringed — Kyle Rittenhouse 🇺🇸 (@rittenhouse2a) January 26, 2026 Source: @rittenhouse2a/x Kyle Rittenhouse blamed Joe Biden for the chaos in Minneapolis.

Article continues below advertisement

Kyle Rittenhouse Draws Links Between Himself and Alex Pretti

Source: mega 'The hypocrisy of the Left is never ending,' Kyle Rittenhouse wrote in a separate post.

Rittenhouse went on to repost a meme that compared his own case to Pretti's. "The hypocrisy of the Left is never ending. But glad they’re all about the Second Amendment now," he wrote. Pretti notably didn't shoot anyone, however, but only had the concealed weapon on his person, and it was removed as he was pulled to the ground by ICE agents. Though Trump told a reporter on Sunday, January 26, "I don’t like it when somebody goes into a protest and he’s got a very powerful, fully loaded gun with two magazines loaded up with bullets also."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The hypocrisy of the Left is never ending.



But glad they're all about the Second Amendment now. pic.twitter.com/xX54Gx1fNw — Kyle Rittenhouse 🇺🇸 (@rittenhouse2a) January 26, 2026 Source: @rittenhouse2a/x Kyle Rittenhouse shared a meme that compared him to Alex Pretti.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristi Noem Labeled Alex Pretti a 'Domestic Terrorist'

Source: mega Kristi Noem claimed Alex Pretti was attacking the ICE agents, despite evidence to the contrary.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed Pretti's death was justified, as he was carrying a gun, despite the fact that he had a permit and did not brandish the firearm during his altercation with ICE officers. Branding him "a domestic terrorist who tried to assassinate law enforcement," she alleged that he "attacked" the agents and was "impeding their work," despite evidence to the contrary.

Source: mega Kash Patel also criticized Alex Pretti for having a weapon on him.