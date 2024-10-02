or
KYLIE HARD LAUNCHES THE AQUATIC AUTUMN HAIR TREND

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Oct. 2 2024, Published 1:22 a.m. ET

KING KYLIE is back!! Her recent Instagram features striking electric blue hair have everyone buzzing about colorful, vibrant hues for the new season.

Kylie’s bold blue look, can easily be achieved safely with ARCTIC FOX’s Aquamarine dye, is all about making a statement. ARCTIC FOX, known for its vegan, cruelty-free formula, is a safe and easy at-home option for anyone looking to experiment with vivid shades. Aquamarine is one of their most pigmented blues with aquamarine/teal undertones. It'll turn out most vividly on pre-lightened hair, but will still work to give a deep teal tint to darker shades of unbleached hair.

If you're open to exploring this trend, we’d love to provide product details or insights on how to recreate King Kyle’s eye-catching look with ARCTIC FOX. Keep me posted if this is fitting for anything coming down your pipeline!

Purchase here for $11.99 or at SALLYs BEAUTY

For for more of a COTTON CANDY vibe, here is another vibrant Blue hue:

Source: Arctic Fox
arctic

