Kylie Jenner Sizzles in Baby Pink String Bikini and Flirty Ruffled Mini Skirt During Lavish Beach Escape: Photos
June 2 2026, Published 5:59 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner is putting her curves on full display in a baby pink bikini.
The youngest Kardashian-Jenner, 28, left little to the imagination in barely-there swimwear while enjoying a getaway with her beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics, showing off her toned figure in new photos posted via Instagram on Tuesday, June 2.
Kylie Jenner Posed in a Tiny String Bikini
"Kylie summer trip!!" she captioned the photo dump, which documented the Hulu star's private jet travels to the group's tropical destination alongside her two children and friends.
One sultry snap captured Jenner flaunting her famous hourglass curves in a mirror selfie as she playfully posed with a coconut.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wore her signature brunette locks in loose waves as they cascaded down her back.
Kylie Jenner Layered a Ruffled Mini Skirt Over Her Bikini
In a follow-up post, Jenner paired the pink swimsuit with a flirty ruffled mini skirt, striking a pose against a backdrop of towering palm trees.
The Kardashians star's sculpted midsection stole the show, with her toned abs taking center stage in the steamy photo series.
"sunset dinner with @kyliecosmetics 💓," she wrote alongside the upload.
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Kylie Jenner's Followers Rushed to the Comments Section
Many of Jenner's 382 million followers quickly flooded the comments section with praise for the stunning photos.
"Pink princess! I love the attention to details," one admirer wrote, while another added, "Lovin the pink theme 💝💝. So pretty!"
"AH you look INSANE! 💗," a third added. "Give me your work out routine please."
Kylie Jenner Previously Spent Time in New York
Jenner appears to be taking a break from the city life. She was most recently spotted with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, as they cheered on the actor's beloved New York Knicks during their May 22 victory that secured a spot in the NBA finals.
As OK! previously reported, a body language expert noted the Dune actor, 30, seemed "disconnected" from his girlfriend, whom he was first romantically linked to in January 2023.
"Timothée glances from side to side while Kylie is still in his arms, as he's searching for someone who's truly elated like him," expert Inbaal Honigman noted via Casino.org after observing content of the couple at the game. "Even while he's hugging her, he's disconnected from Kylie as his eyes aren't seeing her."
The expert added, "The cosmetics mogul bounces up and down to show her delight to her man, but Timothée doesn't appear to view her happiness as genuine, since he's searching for another partner in those celebrations. He knows she doesn't really get it, which is why he makes no eye contact with his glamorous girlfriend when celebrating."