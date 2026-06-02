Kylie Jenner Sizzles in Baby Pink String Bikini and Flirty Ruffled Mini Skirt During Lavish Beach Escape: Photos

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Kylie Jenner is putting her curves on full display in a baby pink bikini. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner, 28, left little to the imagination in barely-there swimwear while enjoying a getaway with her beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics, showing off her toned figure in new photos posted via Instagram on Tuesday, June 2.

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Kylie Jenner Posed in a Tiny String Bikini

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner stopped to take a mirror selfie while on a luxury vacation.

"Kylie summer trip!!" she captioned the photo dump, which documented the Hulu star's private jet travels to the group's tropical destination alongside her two children and friends. One sultry snap captured Jenner flaunting her famous hourglass curves in a mirror selfie as she playfully posed with a coconut. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wore her signature brunette locks in loose waves as they cascaded down her back.

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Kylie Jenner Layered a Ruffled Mini Skirt Over Her Bikini

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner shared photos from a 'sunset dinner.'

In a follow-up post, Jenner paired the pink swimsuit with a flirty ruffled mini skirt, striking a pose against a backdrop of towering palm trees. The Kardashians star's sculpted midsection stole the show, with her toned abs taking center stage in the steamy photo series. "sunset dinner with @kyliecosmetics 💓," she wrote alongside the upload.

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Kylie Jenner's Followers Rushed to the Comments Section

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Fans were obsessed with the pink theme on Kylie Jenner's latest brand trip.

Many of Jenner's 382 million followers quickly flooded the comments section with praise for the stunning photos. "Pink princess! I love the attention to details," one admirer wrote, while another added, "Lovin the pink theme 💝💝. So pretty!" "AH you look INSANE! 💗," a third added. "Give me your work out routine please."

Kylie Jenner Previously Spent Time in New York

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner was previously spotted in New York prior to her beach vacation.