Timothée Chalamet 'Disconnected' From Kylie Jenner While Celebrating Knicks NBA Semi-Finals Win, Body Language Expert Claims

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Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner may have been out of sync during a recent basketball date night. Body language expert Inbaal Honigman noted the actor seemed “disconnected” from his girlfriend as they celebrated the New York Knicks’ conference championship win on Monday, May 25. While Chalamet, 30, was thrilled to see his favorite team advance to the NBA Finals, Jenner, 28, was less enthused.

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Timothée Chalamet Didn't View Kylie Jenner's 'Happiness as Genuine'

Source: @leahgdoherty/Instagram Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner frequently attend Knicks games together.

“Timothée glances from side to side while Kylie is still in his arms, as he's searching for someone who's truly elated like him,” Honigman noted via Casino.org after observing content of the couple at the game. “Even while he's hugging her, he's disconnected from Kylie as his eyes aren't seeing her.” The expert added, “The cosmetics mogul bounces up and down to show her delight to her man, but Timothée doesn't appear to view her happiness as genuine, since he's searching for another partner in those celebrations. He knows she doesn't really get it, which is why he makes no eye contact with his glamorous girlfriend when celebrating. His eyes are on the court at first, entirely detached from Kylie. Later on, his eyes wander, searching for other celebrity fans to congratulate.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leah Doherty (@leahgdoherty) Source: @leahgdoherty/Instagram Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner jumped up and down with excitement after the Knicks won.

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Source: @leahgdoherty/Instagram Timothée Chalamet is more of a Knicks fan than Kylie Jenner.

Jenner is a frequent attendee of Knicks games alongside Chalamet. However, she’s not as invested in the team as her partner of three years, which may drive a wedge between them on NBA date nights. “Chalamet isn't really seeing her as part of the celebrations since he's not looking eyes with her even for a moment. The whole time he's joyous and celebrating, he doesn't look to Kylie not once. His eyes tell the full story, as he's desperate to connect with true fans over the victory….” Honigman explained. “He can sense that Kylie's happiness is for him, not for the team, and he appears to view himself as a true fan, interested in sharing the victory with other true fans.”

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Source: MEGA The Knicks are moving on to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

The Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in four games, securing the New York team the top slot in the Eastern Conference. They will advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, and Chalamet, a longtime Knicks fan, will likely attend the upcoming games.

Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet was 'thankful' for Kylie Jenner's 'congratulations.'