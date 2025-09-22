or
BREAKING NEWS
Kylie Jenner Busts Out of Racy Tank Top After Revealing Shocking Future Plans for Cosmetics Brand: Photos

Photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner spilled out of a scandalous tank top in a series of new selfies.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 22 2025, Published 11:35 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner left little to the imagination in skimpy new attire.

The Kardashians star, 28, went braless in a cropped white tank that exposed her midriff on Sunday, September 21.

Jenner paired her sultry top with low-rise leather pants and wore her long black locks in loose waves.

Image of Kylie Jenner showed some side b--- in a tank top.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner showed some side b--- in a tank top.

Elsewhere in her photo dump, she donned a similar white tank top, this time, with blue jeans, black sunglasses and a large tote. She turned around and flashed her buttcheeks in a revealing mirror selfie, which appeared to be taken in front of a closet filled with Kylie Cosmetics products.

The beauty mogul later stepped out in a belly-baring black halter top and leggings. She swept her hair into a messy bun and captured a photo in the mirror before heading outside.

Image of Kylie Jenner almost had a nip slip in a tiny top.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner almost had a nip slip in a tiny top.

In the evening, Jenner stunned in a little black dress alongside bestie Stassie Karanikolaou. The model bared her cleavage in a plunging white top and blue jeans that exposed her belly button piercing. One selfie showed the friends up close and personal, mugging for the camera with their lips pursed and their eye colors illuminated.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder included several moments with her children in her Instagram carousel as well. The reality star and ex Travis Scott's kids, Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3, geared up for school, tried on one of their mom's wigs and cuddled up with blankets and stuffed animals.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

Image of Kylie Jenner wore head-to-toe black for a night out.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner wore head-to-toe black for a night out.

"I luv my life," Kylie captioned her post.

"& i love you," Stassie commented.

Madison Beer, pictured in a black-and-white photo with the reality star, added "🤍👯‍♀️👯‍♀️🤍" emojis.

"I should’ve been born rich," one fan lamented, while another quipped, "Kylie, we all love your life, believe me."

Kylie Jenner's Future Dreams for Kylie Cosmetics

Image of Kylie Jenner wants daughter Stormi to take over Kylie Cosmetics one day.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner wants daughter Stormi to take over Kylie Cosmetics one day.

The mom-of-two recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of Kylie Cosmetics with a WWD cover shoot. She dressed up in an oversized black blazer and tie in a chic office shoot, surrounded by images and swatches of her products. In one picture, she rocked an avant-garde hot pink frock with large shoulder pads and a dramatic, high neckline.

"Doubling down on @kyliecosmetics 👑 thank you @beautyinc @wwd 10 YEARS ✔️," Kylie captioned a September 18 post.

In the WWD interview, she revealed her plans for Stormi to inherit her beauty empire.

"After 10 years, I’m just still so excited to create," she said, then emphasizing how it's her "dream" for her child to "take over" the brand. "I would love for this to be a legacy brand, and I’m working hard every day to set up that future."

The mogul noted Stormi "loves to play with makeup" and go "shopping" in Kylie's makeup drawers.

