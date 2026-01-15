Kylie Jenner and Charli XCX Drop Jaws in Tiny Latex Bikinis to Promote Their Upcoming Movie 'The Moment': Photo
Kylie Jenner showed some skin to promote her first-ever acting role in a movie.
On Thursday, January 15, the reality star posted a photo alongside The Moment costar and producer Charli XCX, with both of the ladies clad in black latex bikinis underneath white robes.
Kylie Jenner and Charli XCX Star in 'The Moment'
"The Moment!!! can’t wait to see u at the movies xx la and ny tickets on sale now <3 @themoment," the makeup mogul, 28, captioned the hot shot, in which the girls mugged for the camera as Jenner held a clapboard.
The singer, 33, reposted the snap to her Instagram Story.
What Is 'The Moment' About?
The movie — which releases on Friday, January 30 — is a mockumentary that "follows the life of a pop star in the lead-up to her first headline arena tour," Deadline reported. "The Moment gives an inside look at the inner workings of the music industry and explores how subculture is mutated by commercial success."
The singer herself explained in an interview that the "seed of the idea was conceived from this idea of being pressured to make [a concert documentary]. It’s fiction, but it’s the realest depiction of the music industry that I’ve ever seen."
Fans got their first glimpse at Jenner's acting chops when the trailer dropped in December 2025.
"The second people are getting sick of you, that’s when you need to go even harder," the mom-of-two's character tells Charli XCX's.
The flick also stars Alexander Skarsgard, Rachel Sennott and Rosanna Arquette.
Kylie Jenner Released a Song in 2025
Acting isn't the only new career Jenner's forayed into, as in 2025, she debuted "Fourth Strike" with Terror Jr.
In October of that same year, she confessed in a Q&A that singing is something she always wanted to try.
"Well, you know, this is, like, my dream. I’ve been talking about this since I came out of the womb," Jenner insisted. "I wanted to be a pop star — or, I don’t know what I am. But I just never had the confidence."
"I think turning 28 just does something to you," she said. "I’m gonna be 30 soon, and I just don’t want to look back on life and have any regrets, and this is something I’ve always wanted to try."
"I don’t think I’m like Adele or anything," Jenner insisted. "I always wanted to try to see if I can do it. The first recording session I was really nervous. I had, like three margaritas — or vodka sodas, actually."