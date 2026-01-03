Kylie Jenner Rings in 2026 With Busty Gold Bikini: Hot Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner is going for gold in 2026. The social media star, 28, kicked off the New Year with spicy Instagram Story videos, donning a metallic gold bikini on Friday, January 2. Jenner spilled out of a tiny swimsuit top as she lounged poolside and fluffed her long black hair.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner stunned in a gold bikini.

She posted three separate Stories in her sultry swim look: one short clip mugging to Addison Rae’s “Summer Forever,” a Boomerang with the text “summa forever” and a close-up video of her glam. “Love my makeup todayyy,” the Kardashians star wrote as she zoomed in on her light blush and lined lips. The same day, Jenner published two photos on her feed, rocking a workout outfit from Alo. She flaunted her curves in a busty black sports bra and leggings, both in a mirror selfie and by the pool. “New year new @alo,” she captioned her post.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner Seemingly Spent Christmas With Timothée Chalamet

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner lounged poolside in a bathing suit.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Timothée Chalamet Seems to Make Debut on Kylie Jenner's Instagram

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner kicked off 2026 with a sunny pool day.

The actor also appeared to make his debut on Jenner’s Instagram earlier last month. In a December 16 carousel, the Kylie Cosmetics founder pretended to bite a hand extended from off camera, which seemed to belong to her man. Fans were quick to recognize the Call Me by Your Name star and flooded the comments section with speculation. “Timothy [sic] hand sighting,” one person said, while another wondered, “Who’s hand is that 🫴🏻?"

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Cozy Up on Red Carpet

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner attended the premiere of Timothée Chalamet's movie 'Marty Supreme.'