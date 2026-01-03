or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoPHOTOS

Kylie Jenner Rings in 2026 With Busty Gold Bikini: Hot Photos

Photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram/MEGA

Kylie Jenner spent the second day of 2026 in a sultry gold bikini.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 3 2026, Updated 5:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner is going for gold in 2026.

The social media star, 28, kicked off the New Year with spicy Instagram Story videos, donning a metallic gold bikini on Friday, January 2.

Jenner spilled out of a tiny swimsuit top as she lounged poolside and fluffed her long black hair.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kylie Jenner stunned in a gold bikini.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner stunned in a gold bikini.

She posted three separate Stories in her sultry swim look: one short clip mugging to Addison Rae’s “Summer Forever,” a Boomerang with the text “summa forever” and a close-up video of her glam.

“Love my makeup todayyy,” the Kardashians star wrote as she zoomed in on her light blush and lined lips.

The same day, Jenner published two photos on her feed, rocking a workout outfit from Alo. She flaunted her curves in a busty black sports bra and leggings, both in a mirror selfie and by the pool.

“New year new @alo,” she captioned her post.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner Seemingly Spent Christmas With Timothée Chalamet

Image of Kylie Jenner lounged poolside in a bathing suit.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner lounged poolside in a bathing suit.

The beauty mogul’s sizzling social media shares come shortly after she seemingly spent Christmas with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. On December 25, 2025, Travis Barker’s stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, shared photos of a gingerbread house on her Instagram Story. The treat featured names of the Kardashian-Jenner family and their significant others — including Chalamet.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Timothée Chalamet Seems to Make Debut on Kylie Jenner's Instagram

Image of Kylie Jenner kicked off 2026 with a sunny pool day.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner kicked off 2026 with a sunny pool day.

The actor also appeared to make his debut on Jenner’s Instagram earlier last month. In a December 16 carousel, the Kylie Cosmetics founder pretended to bite a hand extended from off camera, which seemed to belong to her man. Fans were quick to recognize the Call Me by Your Name star and flooded the comments section with speculation.

“Timothy [sic] hand sighting,” one person said, while another wondered, “Who’s hand is that 🫴🏻?"

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Cozy Up on Red Carpet

Image of Kylie Jenner attended the premiere of Timothée Chalamet's movie 'Marty Supreme.'
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner attended the premiere of Timothée Chalamet's movie 'Marty Supreme.'

The duo also got cozy on December 8, 2025, on the red carpet at the premiere of Chalamet’s movie Marty Supreme. They wore matching orange leather outfits from Chrome Hearts as they smiled for cameras and wrapped their arms around each other.

However, body language expert Judi James sensed tension between the stars.

"The romantic signals look one-sided here. Kylie clearly looks happy to depict and define a smitten, romantic relationship, but Timothée's poses make him look less keen to be seen as any form of celebrity show-pony," James told an outlet.

The couple fueled breakup rumors in November 2025 when Chalamet skipped Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party, but he reportedly was filming Dune: Part Three at the time.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.