Kylie Jenner Rings in 2026 With Busty Gold Bikini: Hot Photos
Jan. 3 2026, Updated 5:20 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner is going for gold in 2026.
The social media star, 28, kicked off the New Year with spicy Instagram Story videos, donning a metallic gold bikini on Friday, January 2.
Jenner spilled out of a tiny swimsuit top as she lounged poolside and fluffed her long black hair.
She posted three separate Stories in her sultry swim look: one short clip mugging to Addison Rae’s “Summer Forever,” a Boomerang with the text “summa forever” and a close-up video of her glam.
“Love my makeup todayyy,” the Kardashians star wrote as she zoomed in on her light blush and lined lips.
The same day, Jenner published two photos on her feed, rocking a workout outfit from Alo. She flaunted her curves in a busty black sports bra and leggings, both in a mirror selfie and by the pool.
“New year new @alo,” she captioned her post.
Kylie Jenner Seemingly Spent Christmas With Timothée Chalamet
The beauty mogul’s sizzling social media shares come shortly after she seemingly spent Christmas with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. On December 25, 2025, Travis Barker’s stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, shared photos of a gingerbread house on her Instagram Story. The treat featured names of the Kardashian-Jenner family and their significant others — including Chalamet.
Timothée Chalamet Seems to Make Debut on Kylie Jenner's Instagram
The actor also appeared to make his debut on Jenner’s Instagram earlier last month. In a December 16 carousel, the Kylie Cosmetics founder pretended to bite a hand extended from off camera, which seemed to belong to her man. Fans were quick to recognize the Call Me by Your Name star and flooded the comments section with speculation.
“Timothy [sic] hand sighting,” one person said, while another wondered, “Who’s hand is that 🫴🏻?"
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Cozy Up on Red Carpet
The duo also got cozy on December 8, 2025, on the red carpet at the premiere of Chalamet’s movie Marty Supreme. They wore matching orange leather outfits from Chrome Hearts as they smiled for cameras and wrapped their arms around each other.
However, body language expert Judi James sensed tension between the stars.
"The romantic signals look one-sided here. Kylie clearly looks happy to depict and define a smitten, romantic relationship, but Timothée's poses make him look less keen to be seen as any form of celebrity show-pony," James told an outlet.
The couple fueled breakup rumors in November 2025 when Chalamet skipped Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party, but he reportedly was filming Dune: Part Three at the time.