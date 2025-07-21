Kylie Jenner's Visit to Greek Restaurant Sparks Backlash After Owners Call Her Patronage 'an Honor': 'Catering to the Vulgar, Superficial Crowd'

The unexpected drama began on July 12, when the establishment posted a photo of the reality star with the owners.

Kylie Jenner didn't have any bad intentions when she dined at Tassia in Fiscardo, Greece, but the eatery received swift backlash for bragging about her visit.

"We had the honor of welcoming Kylie Jenner to our restaurant. An iconic entrepreneur and global trendsetter, she experienced a taste of Greek hospitality and cuisine," the post read . "It was a true pleasure to host such a remarkable guest. We hope to welcome her again soon!"

Social media users criticized the eatery for bragging, saying they were promoting a 'superficial' culture.

The post was flooded with comments from people who weren't happy that they gave such a special shout-out to the mom-of-two, 27.

"A simple 'thanks for visiting Kylie Jenner' would have been enough. An honor why? [Shaking my head]," one person wrote, while another said, "Thanks! Now I know where NOT to go."

"I’m genuinely happy for your business and would love to try it one day! That said, I’m not particularly impressed by vacuous figures like Kylie Jenner and her ilk — their presence doesn’t necessarily equate to good taste in food," a third critic explained. "I believe you should take pride in your kitchen and your craft, not in catering to the vulgar, superficial crowd that happens to dine there."

"An honor?! Did she find a cure for cancer or what?!? 🤢," questioned a fourth individual.