Kylie Jenner's Visit to Greek Restaurant Sparks Backlash After Owners Call Her Patronage 'an Honor': 'Catering to the Vulgar, Superficial Crowd'
Kylie Jenner didn't have any bad intentions when she dined at Tassia in Fiscardo, Greece, but the eatery received swift backlash for bragging about her visit.
The unexpected drama began on July 12, when the establishment posted a photo of the reality star with the owners.
Greece Restaurant Pays Tribute to Kylie Jenner
"We had the honor of welcoming Kylie Jenner to our restaurant. An iconic entrepreneur and global trendsetter, she experienced a taste of Greek hospitality and cuisine," the post read. "It was a true pleasure to host such a remarkable guest. We hope to welcome her again soon!"
The upload was signed from the Dendrinos family.
The post was flooded with comments from people who weren't happy that they gave such a special shout-out to the mom-of-two, 27.
"A simple 'thanks for visiting Kylie Jenner' would have been enough. An honor why? [Shaking my head]," one person wrote, while another said, "Thanks! Now I know where NOT to go."
"I’m genuinely happy for your business and would love to try it one day! That said, I’m not particularly impressed by vacuous figures like Kylie Jenner and her ilk — their presence doesn’t necessarily equate to good taste in food," a third critic explained. "I believe you should take pride in your kitchen and your craft, not in catering to the vulgar, superficial crowd that happens to dine there."
"An honor?! Did she find a cure for cancer or what?!? 🤢," questioned a fourth individual.
Supporters Defend the Restaurant's Post
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
At the same time, plenty of supporters came to the restaurant's defense.
"So weird that people are getting upset over this post. I promise you if a celebrity as famous as Kylie Jenner supported a business that they owned they would want to post about it too!!" one person insisted. "I think that’s amazing for this restaurant!"
"People are just so jealous. This comment section is so negative. If I had Kylie come visit my restaurant I would post about it too," agreed a second individual.
Who Did Kylie Jenner Vacation With?
Jenner was in the area with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, 28, and some other gal pals.
The ladies shared an endless amount of social media content from their vacation, with the Kylie Cosmetics founder showing off her figure in multiple bikinis, including a vintage Chanel number.
Jenner's 7-year-old daughter, Stormi — whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, 34 — was also along for the adventure and appeared in a TikTok with her famous mom.
"Our first GRWM [get ready with me] together 🥺," Jenner captioned the video. "We always make vids together for fun and I never post them but this was just tooooo cute."