Kylie Jenner Sizzles in Bikini During Dreamy Greece Getaway: Photos
Is it getting hotter, or is Kylie Jenner sizzling in another bikini?
The Kardashians star shared a slew of scandalous thirst traps from her getaway in Greece, leaving her fans’ jaws on the floor.
The 27-year-old is currently soaking up the sun on a European vacation with her family and group of gal pals, including besties Stassie Karanikolaou and Devon Carlson.
Kylie Jenner's Yellow Chanel Bikini
Between waterslides on a superyacht and jumping off a boulder into the sparkling sea, Jenner, of course, found time to slay in a variety of bikinis.
One of her summertime looks included a black and yellow Chanel two-piece, subtle glam and oversized hoop earrings. After taking a dip in the water, Jenner seductively washed off the sand by using a hose attached to the yacht.
Kylie Jenner's Bejeweled Bikini
The reality TV star also looked ravishing in a champagne-colored bikini embellished with hanging jewelry. She styled her dark tresses in a tight bun as she cooled off in a shaded area in the revealing suit.
The showstopper, though, would be Jenner’s animal print bikini, which barely covered her cleavage. In one sultry snap, she pulled her bathing suit bottoms down to show off the curve of her hips — a true model!
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
KHY x Frankies Bikinis
The fashion designer found time to flaunt her new swimwear line as well. Jenner teamed up with Frankies Bikinis for a line of adorable swimsuits — many of which feature themes of polka dots, animal print or lace.
Her new line will be released on July 16 and will be another addition to her KHY clothing brand, which she launched in November 2023.
What Inspired Kylie Jenner's KHY Fashion Line?
In May, Jenner expanded her KHY collaborations by working with London-based designer Dilara Findikoglu. At the time, she held an exclusive party for the new line full of “one-of-a-kind pieces” that “draw inspiration from fairy tales and historical costuming for a fantastical, darkly romantic lineup.”
Although Jenner’s fame began on Keeping Up With the Kardashians when she was 9 years old, the beauty mogul explained in her KHY press release why she opted to expand into fashion after successfully marketing Kylie Cosmetics.
“Khy is a homage to the limitless possibilities of fashion. We are breaking down barriers and will redefine the meaning of a designer brand, with creativity and quality at a better price,” she said. “I wanted to make Khy a platform for our customers to have the opportunity to experience fashion, through new designers and brands, but at a more accessible price.”