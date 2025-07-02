Kylie and Kendall Jenner Recreate 'Love Island' Episode in Hilarious Parody: Watch

Kylie and Kendall Jenner are the latest A-listers to declare their love for 'Love Island' and recently put their own twist on the dating show.

“Some people play mermaids we play love island (episode 1),” Kylie, 27, captioned the post. The nearly three-minute video kicked off with friend Stassie Karanikolaou pulling the Kylie Cosmetics founder for “a chat” — Love Island style — as she sipped wine with Kendall, 29, while lounging on outdoor furniture.

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are the latest A-listers to declare their love for Love Island and recently put their own twist on the hot summer dating show in a TikTok posted on Tuesday, July 1.

"So I just wanted to talk to you because you and Kendall have been getting, like, a little bit closer, and I just, like, don't know what your vibe is,” Stassie, 28, told Kylie as she held her hand and walked her to a quiet corner of the “villa.”

The camera panned to Kendall, who was sitting with friend Victoria Villarroel, as they gossiped about what Stassie pulling Kylie to discuss their connection.

“Do you think they like each other?" Victoria, 33, asked Kendall, who responded, “I mean, they’re in a couple.”