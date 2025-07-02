Kylie and Kendall Jenner Recreate 'Love Island' Episode in Hilarious Parody: Watch
A new bombshell has entered the villa!
Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are the latest A-listers to declare their love for Love Island and recently put their own twist on the hot summer dating show in a TikTok posted on Tuesday, July 1.
“Some people play mermaids we play love island (episode 1),” Kylie, 27, captioned the post. The nearly three-minute video kicked off with friend Stassie Karanikolaou pulling the Kylie Cosmetics founder for “a chat” — Love Island style — as she sipped wine with Kendall, 29, while lounging on outdoor furniture.
Kendall and Kylie Jenner Are 'Exploring Connections'
"So I just wanted to talk to you because you and Kendall have been getting, like, a little bit closer, and I just, like, don't know what your vibe is,” Stassie, 28, told Kylie as she held her hand and walked her to a quiet corner of the “villa.”
The camera panned to Kendall, who was sitting with friend Victoria Villarroel, as they gossiped about what Stassie pulling Kylie to discuss their connection.
“Do you think they like each other?" Victoria, 33, asked Kendall, who responded, “I mean, they’re in a couple.”
Kylie Jenner Weighed Her Other Connections in the Villa
The scene cut to Kylie and Stassie mid-discussion, weighing whether they should keep their options open with other people.
"Yeah, we're obviously in a couple, and I feel like, you know, it could be me and you at the end, but I'm, like, also down to explore other connections. Like, I don't want to close myself off," Kylie said while giggling.
Kendall Jenner Closely Watched Her Sister's Conversation
After agreeing to keep their connection open, Kylie rejoined Victoria and Kendall to recap the chat — just as contestants would in the Love Island villa.
"Stass and I, obviously, we're in a couple,” Kylie recounted. “But, like, we said we were going to explore other connections, and I feel like Kendall and I have something special."
Kylie Jenner Has a 'Love Island' Group Chat With Her Besties
Fans were obsessed with the Love Island nod — and even the show itself couldn’t resist joining in. “We are so invested,” the official Love Island Instagram account commented on the post.
The Kardashians alum has never been shy about showing off her Love Island obsession. On June 27, she shared a screenshot of a group chat named after the show, revealing bestie Hailey Bieber — saved in her phone as “Hailey Rhode” — among the participants. Some messages were even sent using “invisible ink” to ensure the conversation thread stayed spoiler-free.