or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Kylie and Kendall Jenner Recreate 'Love Island' Episode in Hilarious Parody: Watch

Photo of Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner
Source: MEGA; @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie and Kendall Jenner are the latest A-listers to declare their love for 'Love Island' and recently put their own twist on the dating show.

By:

July 2 2025, Published 6:44 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

A new bombshell has entered the villa!

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are the latest A-listers to declare their love for Love Island and recently put their own twist on the hot summer dating show in a TikTok posted on Tuesday, July 1.

“Some people play mermaids we play love island (episode 1),” Kylie, 27, captioned the post. The nearly three-minute video kicked off with friend Stassie Karanikolaou pulling the Kylie Cosmetics founder for “a chat” — Love Island style — as she sipped wine with Kendall, 29, while lounging on outdoor furniture.

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Are 'Exploring Connections'

kylie jenner kendall jenner recreate love island episode
Source: @kyliejenner/TikTok

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner filmed their own version of 'Love Island.'

"So I just wanted to talk to you because you and Kendall have been getting, like, a little bit closer, and I just, like, don't know what your vibe is,” Stassie, 28, told Kylie as she held her hand and walked her to a quiet corner of the “villa.”

The camera panned to Kendall, who was sitting with friend Victoria Villarroel, as they gossiped about what Stassie pulling Kylie to discuss their connection.

“Do you think they like each other?" Victoria, 33, asked Kendall, who responded, “I mean, they’re in a couple.”

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner Weighed Her Other Connections in the Villa

kylie jenner kendall jenner recreate love island episode
Source: @kyliejenner/TikTok

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou agreed to keep their connection open.

The scene cut to Kylie and Stassie mid-discussion, weighing whether they should keep their options open with other people.

"Yeah, we're obviously in a couple, and I feel like, you know, it could be me and you at the end, but I'm, like, also down to explore other connections. Like, I don't want to close myself off," Kylie said while giggling.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner Closely Watched Her Sister's Conversation

kylie jenner kendall jenner recreate love island episode
Source: @kyliejenner/TikTok

Kendall Jenner and Victoria Villarroel spied on Kylie Jenner's nearby conversation.

After agreeing to keep their connection open, Kylie rejoined Victoria and Kendall to recap the chat — just as contestants would in the Love Island villa.

"Stass and I, obviously, we're in a couple,” Kylie recounted. “But, like, we said we were going to explore other connections, and I feel like Kendall and I have something special."

Kylie Jenner Has a 'Love Island' Group Chat With Her Besties

kylie jenner kendall jenner recreate love island episode
Source: @kyliejenner/TikTok

Kylie Jenner has a group chat discussing 'Love Island,' which includes Hailey Bieber.

Fans were obsessed with the Love Island nod — and even the show itself couldn’t resist joining in. “We are so invested,” the official Love Island Instagram account commented on the post.

The Kardashians alum has never been shy about showing off her Love Island obsession. On June 27, she shared a screenshot of a group chat named after the show, revealing bestie Hailey Bieber — saved in her phone as “Hailey Rhode” — among the participants. Some messages were even sent using “invisible ink” to ensure the conversation thread stayed spoiler-free.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.