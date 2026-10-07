Kylie Jenner Mocked by Critics After She Lands Acting Role in Sister Kim Kardashian's Thriller Series: 'Nobody Needs This'

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Kylie Jenner is stepping into a new acting role, but critics online are already having plenty to say about her latest career move. Jenner will star in Hulu's upcoming thriller series Bachelorette Weekend, which is being executive produced by her sister, Kim Kardashian.

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Kylie Jenner Lands New Thriller Role

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner will play a bride who is murdered during a deadly bachelorette weekend.

Bachelorette Weekend centers on a group of women celebrating a bride-to-be during a pre-wedding getaway that takes a deadly turn. Jenner plays the bride, who is murdered during the girls' trip, leaving the members of her bridal party under suspicion as the mystery unfolds. Despite her character's early exit, Jenner's role is reportedly considered central to the story, with the character described as the series' "North Star."

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Critics Roast Her Acting Skills

Source: MEGA Critics wasted no time questioning Kylie Jenner's acting skills after news of her latest role broke.

The casting immediately sparked reactions online. "Dying in the first episode removes all acting responsibilities completely. You have to admire the sheer efficiency," one person wrote. Another quipped, "Is the method acting just dying in the pool immediately so she doesn't have to say any lines? honestly genius." "The real mystery is whether Kylie can act," someone else said. A comment read, "Playing the dead body so you don't have to learn any lines is the smartest career move in Hollywood history tbh." Others were even more blunt. "What makes her think she can act? Actors have to earn their stripes," one critic posted. Another asked, "So who's going to do the acting?" while someone else simply declared, "Nobody and I mean nobody needs this."

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Kylie Jenner Has Been Testing the Acting Waters

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner has previously appeared in 'Ocean's 8,' 'Trolls: Holiday in Harmony,' and 'The Moment.'

The Hulu project is not Jenner's first experience in front of a scripted camera. She appeared as herself in the 2018 film Ocean's 8 before voicing Penelepuff in NBC's 2021 holiday special Trolls: Holiday in Harmony. Earlier this year, Jenner also appeared as an exaggerated version of herself in Charli XCX's The Moment. "The first movie premiere that I'm in — I'm thrilled. I'm really thrilled. This is the most excited I've been for the red carpet," she said in March. "I've actually gotten a few scripts, nothing that I feel is right yet, but I 100 percent want to do more," Jenner added.

Kim Kardashian Is Along for the Ride